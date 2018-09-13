Armuchee gym plans to be on display
The Armuchee community is invited to a public meeting Monday at the high school, where the latest plans for the construction of a new gym will be shared.
“It’s a celebration for me,” said Superintendent Jeff Wilson. “We’re gonna build something.”
The meeting starts at 6 p.m., and will be held in the auditorium at the high school, 4203 Martha Berry Highway. Wilson will share updated digital renderings of the 1,200-seat gym. Attendees will find out more about the multiple uses for the gym — outside of basketball use, the gym will house offices for officials and coaches, home and visitor locker rooms for softball, and a concession stand to serve both softball and basketball fans.
Following the presentation, the Floyd County Board of Education will have a called meeting in the school’s media center to approve the guaranteed maximum price for the project.
The school system has $10 million in bond sales from earlier this year it plans to use for constructing the gym and site work connected to other phases of the Armuchee High modernization project, Wilson said. The construction contract is $9.8 million — $6.2 million for building the gym itself, and $3.6 million for site work, Wilson said. The modernization project as a whole is expected to cost more than $26 million, to be funded from an extension of the 1-cent education local option sales tax.
The goal is to break ground on the gym during the first week of October. If all goes according to plan, Wilson said, it could be complete within a year. However, he added, rain and inclement weather could delay the project time to 16 months or more.
With the gym being planned to be built on top of an existing parking lot, the first work will be digging up asphalt and into the ground. Coupled with this work will be putting the infrastructure in place, such as power lines, for planned upgrades to the school and other athletic facilities, Wilson said. During this work, a small parking lot near the softball field will be added to provide more handicap parking spaces.
After the gym is finished, the focus will turn to renovating the field house and making improvements to the football stadium and track. Then work on the school will begin, starting with a new roof and HVAC system, followed by space additions and interior modernization.