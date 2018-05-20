Armuchee, Everett Springs, Glenwood schools reunion set for June 2
For many years a multiple schools, multiple years reunion has been held honoring those from Armuchee, Everett Springs and Glenwood Schools. This reunion is for anyone who has any past or current connection with any of the three schools whether as a student, teacher, principal and administrative staff, lunchroom personnel, custodial staff, etc. The invitation includes spouses, children and even grandchildren!
In the fine old Southern Tradition it is a covered dish luncheon, followed by a time to recognize the different classes, allowing time for each individual to re-introduce themselves, their class year or past job with the school and anything else they wish to say. There is also a time of remembrance of those who are no longer with us.
The history of Armuchee High School goes back many years. In the 40’s and 50’s, there were grammar schools (grades 1-7) at Armuchee, Everett Springs and Glenwood. These three grammar schools had been formed from a number of older schools in the area dating back into the 1800’s. A list of these older schools included Crystal Springs, Floyd Springs, Central Grove, Orsman, Evergreen, Piney Grove, Pocket, Rosedale, Sand Springs and Utopia.
Up until 1951 the Armuchee High School included only grades up to 11. In 1947 state law was changed requiring 12 years beginning in 1952. So there was no class of 1951. The first grade 12 students graduated in the Class of 1952.
The Reunion this year is on June 2 at Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church , Old Summerville Road in the Christian Life Center. It begins at 11 a.m. and lunch is at noon. Ample free parking is available. Food is covered dish, all drinks and tableware are provided. There is no charge but a donation will be accepted.