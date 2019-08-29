Area schools boast high Advanced Placement test participation along with high scores according to releases from Floyd County, Darlington and Rome City Schools.
From Floyd County Schools
The College Board released the AP School Scholar Roster and it includes 67 Floyd County Schools’ students earning 92 AP Scholar Awards. Students can earn college credit, advanced placement, or both for successful performance on the AP Exams.
FCS’ average overall score for the school system was 3.05. Armuchee High had an average score of 3.29, Coosa High School had an average score of 2.95, Model High had an average score of 2.95, and Pepperell High School had an average score of 3.00.
Of this year’s award recipients across FCS, 48 were sophomores or juniors at the time of testing. These students have at least one more year in which to complete college-level work and possibly earn a higher-level AP Scholar Award. The availability of AP classes for students is a priority in FCS. The system’s Honors College Prep program is recognized as one of the top college prep programs in the area.
Research consistently shows that AP students who score a 3 or higher on AP Exams (based on a scale from 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest) typically experience greater academic success in college and have higher college graduation rates than students who do not participate in AP.
“We are so proud of our AP program, students and teachers. We have grown our AP program with more course offerings for students. We are extremely proud of our 67 AP Scholars and especially our AP Capstone Diploma Students,” said McCall Govignon, FCS director of advanced programs and assessment. “The more AP Courses we can offer students, the more chances they have to secure honors on a state and national level.”
From Darlington School
During the 2018-19 school year, 90 Darlington students earned the designation of AP Scholar by The College Board in recognition of their exceptional achievement on the college-level Advanced Placement Program Exams.
“Darlington is extremely pleased and proud to have such a large number of AP Scholars,” said Sam Moss, dean of college guidance. “Since we are a relatively small school, with a senior class of only 124 students, these numbers reflect very highly on our academic program and preparation for college.”
The College Board’s AP Program offers students the opportunity to take challenging college-level courses while still in high school, and to receive college credit, advanced placement or both for successful performance on the AP Exams. Students took AP Exams in May 2019 after completing challenging college-level courses at their high schools. The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on the student’s performance on AP Exams.
At Darlington, eight students qualified for the National AP Scholar Award by earning an average grade of 4 or higher on a 5-point scale on all AP Exams taken, and grades of 4 or higher on eight or more of these exams. Thirty-one students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average grade of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and grades of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.
Twelve students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average grade of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and grades of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. Forty-seven students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP Examinations, with grades of 3 or higher.
From Rome City Schools
Rome High School students received recognition for outstanding Advanced Placement scores this month.
RHS boasts a total of 98 AP scholars with an average score of 3.69, plus 13 AP Scholars with Honors, 39 AP Scholars with Distinction, 10 National AP Scholars and one AP International Diploma. This is an incredible advancement to the previous year’s results per Rome High School’s AP Coordinator, Amber Garlin.
The AP courses offered at Rome High are certified through the College Board, and students who take those courses are given the opportunity to complete a test at the end of the course for the possibility of earning college credit before they leave high school. It is not required that students who participate in an Advanced Placement course take the corresponding AP exam because each student is still receiving high school credit regardless. However, in order to receive college credit, students must take the final AP exam and pass with a certain score (dependent on each university’s requirements).
Rome High School had the most exams ever taken this past academic year with 385 students taking a combined total of 692 AP Exams. 245 of those students scored a 3 and above on the tests they took.
“As the AP coordinator I am extremely proud of our students and their hard work this year in the AP program,” said Garlin. “We have more students participating in AP classes and excelling in the AP exam than ever before in the history of Rome High School, and will celebrate these students in the halls of Rome High and at several events designed to recognize their tremendous accomplishments.”