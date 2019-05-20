As Foundation Camp volunteer Chukwuemeka Nwokike, also known as Dr. Ike, will tell you in addition to all the fun activities and the chance to experience life on a college campus, Foundation Camp gives campers strong role models, support, and encouragement.
The goal for Dr. Ike and all of the Foundation Camp volunteers is to make a difference in each camper’s life.
The camp focuses on academics, athletics and enrichment courses intended to build self-respect and confidence, and to allow the young men to experience college.
“It’s our responsibility to help them. There’s a lot of fun activities and a lot of learning activities, but we’re here to help them grow. It’s necessary,” he said. “That’s why I make time to come to this camp. I’ll always make time to come help. That’s how much I believe in this camp.”
Applications are currently being accepted for the annual Foundation Camp for boys between the ages of 10 and 14 at Georgia Highlands College. The camp is two weeks and begins on June 24th and ends on July 3rd.
The camp, which is one of several partnerships between the 100 Black Men of Rome-Northwest Georgia and Georgia Highlands College, is funded by generous donors and the GHC Foundation, giving students the opportunity to attend the camp free of charge, including transportation and a breakfast and lunch.
The camp focuses on academics, athletics and enrichment courses intended to build self-respect and confidence, and to allow the young men to experience college.
Well over 100 kids attend Foundation Camp each year and enjoy numerous activities, such as canoeing, tennis, basketball, soccer, STEAM-related projects, biology and chemistry projects utilizing liquid nitrogen and a hovercraft, derby car racing, storytelling with live animals like an alligator, and more.
Foundation Camp is free, but there are a limited number of spaces available that are filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.
To apply or for more information, contact Jon Hershey at jhershey@highlands.edu.