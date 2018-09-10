App for federal funding up for Rome BOE
A consolidated application for the funding of federal programs at Rome City Schools will go before board members tonight.
The board meets tonight at 5:45 p.m. at the boardroom at 508 E. Second St. Board members will caucus at 4 p.m.
Assistant Superintendent Dawn Williams said the board will be presented with an overview of the federal — title — programs that the consolidated application will release funding for. To receive the federal funds, the annual application has to be approved by the board and then the state, she continued.
Included in the application are programs under Title I, II, III and IV. The school system is a Title I district, based on the socioeconomic status of the students at each of its schools, and this funding makes up the majority of the federal funding, Williams said. Title II includes professional learning, while Title III concerns programs for immigrant students and English learners as well as special education.
The state Department of Education must approve the needs assessment, which comes from the number of students from low-income families counted last school year, for the school system for the funds to be released, Williams said. The application states how the federal funds will be used to address items on each school improvement plan.
Also on the agenda for the board are fundraising requests for this school year. Superintendent Lou Byars said each elementary school can hold one school fundraiser, while secondary schools can have one for each team or club it has.
“These are school funds, not money from PTOs or booster clubs,” he said.
Board members will also look to approve the Career, Technical and Agricultural Education local plan. With board approval, funds can be released to the school system which pays for teachers in extended-day or extended-year programs, Byars said.
As part of the 21st Century Community Learning Grant, which supports the ASPIRE after-school program, the board has to accept the annual grant amount each year. It will look to do so tonight.