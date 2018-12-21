Rome City Schools’ Board of Education called a meeting Friday afternoon to vote on the immediate resignation of Anna K. Davie’s principal as well as extending the system’s superintendent contract for two more years.
The board met in a closed session for around 15 minutes to discuss personnel. When they went back into regular session the board voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Clifton Nicholson. He has been with Rome City Schools since 2017.
Rome City Schools Director of Communications Tashia Twyman stated Nicholson resigned for undisclosed personal reasons and said she was not allowed to comment when asked if his resignation had anything to do with a recording posted to social media on Dec. 13 by former RCS employee Marilyn Mitchell-McCluskey.
McCluskey posted what she described as a conversation in May between herself and Nicholson after she was informed of a ban from all RCS schools and facilities.
The job is already listed on the teachgeorgia.org website with a start date listed at Jan.7, 2019.
Twyman said the new principal would serve the remainder of the 2018-2019 school year.
There will be no interim principal while the system conducts the search however Twyman said LeAnn Goya will still serve as the assistant principal at the school.