Rome City Schools had a full agenda Tuesday night for their first board meeting of the calendar year which included naming an interim principal for Anna K. Davie, school recognition, approval on amending the Strategic Waiver School System contract and approved for system to use the building authority for RCS.
Rome High Schools’ Assistant Principal Felisha Jackson will be assuming the role of interim principal for Anna K. Davie Elementary School beginning on Jan. 9, according to a release sent out by Rome City Schools. The 2019-2020 position of principal for Anna K. Davie Elementary School will remain posted on the teachgeorgia.org website and a decision will be made during the March board of education meeting.
Board members also decided on their chair and vice-chair for 2019 voting Faith Collins into her fourth term as chair and Jill Fisher into her third year as vice-chair. Alvin Jackson nominated Collins who received a unanimous vote from the board. Board Member Elaina Beeman nominated Fisher who also received a unanimous vote from the board.
“I would like to thank each one of my fellow board members for the continued support,” Collins said. “I think anyone of you could serve as chair, but I am honored serve again.”
Fisher echoed Collins statements. Collins served as vice-chair for two years prior to her becoming chair and has been on the Rome City School board since 2002.
West End Elementary School was recognized by the National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program for improving their CCRPI scores during the 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 schools years. West End’s Principal Dennis Drummond, former Principal Buffi Murphy, and Superintendent Louis Byars all received certificates to commemorate the achievement.
The Georgia Department of Education also recognized all RCS schools for supporting positive school climate. Board Member John Uldrick said the system’s Positive Behavior Intervention and Support program has once again met the criteria to be PBIS schools with eight of its schools received advanced PBIS ratings.
Assistant Superintendent Dawn Williams presented the changes to the schools Strategic Waiver School System contract, the state mandated requirements for the system, which changed the baseline year CCRPI scores were looked at.
The previous baseline for the CCRPI scores used to be 2016, Williams said, however the state changed how CCRPI scores were totaled in 2018 as well as making 2018 the new baseline for the contract. This means when the five year contract is up the state will look at how the system’s CCRPI scores have improved from 2018, not from when the contract began in 2016. The board voted to approve this amendment change.
The board also voted to support proposals to allow the system and city of Rome to sell bonds in order to defray projected construction cost increases and later recoup the cost with ELOST funds.