All four Floyd County high schools were among a select group of high schools across the state honored by State School Superintendent Richard Woods last week as he announced the 2019 Advanced Placement Honor Schools. Armuchee High, Model High, and Pepperell High were all honored as AP Challenge Schools, AP STEM Schools, and AP STEM Achievement Schools. In addition, Coosa High was honored as an AP Humanities School and Armuchee High as an AP Merit School.
AP classes offer rigorous college-level learning options to students in high school. AP classes and exams are administered by the College Board, which also administers the SAT. Students receiving a score of 3, 4, or 5 on an AP exam may receive college credit.
AP Challenge schools are small high schools of fewer than 900 students offering the AP advanced courses in the core subject areas of English, math, science, and social studies.
AP Humanities schools have students testing in the following AP courses: at least one English course, two history/social science courses, one fine arts course and one world language course.
AP Merit schools have at least 20% of the total student population taking AP exams and at least 50% of all AP exams earning scores of 3 or higher.
AP STEM schools have students testing in at least two (2) AP math courses and two (2) AP science courses.
AP STEM Achievement schools have students testing in at least two (2) AP math courses and two (2) AP science courses and at least 40% of exam scores on AP math and AP science exams earn scores of three (3) or higher.
"I am very proud of our teachers and students who are a part of our AP programs," stated Dr. Jeff Wilson, Floyd County Schools (FCS) Superintendent. “We have some of the best AP teachers in the state and these recognitions reinforce the fact our schools are academically focused and students who want an academically challenging environment get a great education in Floyd County Schools."
AP Honor Schools are named in six categories based on results of 2018 AP classes and exams. Floyd County Schools is one of the area leaders in AP offerings for students with 18 AP courses available in the four high schools as well as the only public school system in Northwest Georgia to offer AP Capstone.
“AP courses are a great way for students to get ahead of the game and earn free college credit,” stated John Parker, FCS Assistant Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer. “Online AP classes taught by Floyd County teachers helped to improve the availability of AP classes. It is yet another way for our system to be flexible and best meet the unique needs of our most advanced learners.”
Floyd County high schools have regularly earned AP honors for the last several years. The system made the commitment to be a leader in Advanced Placement courses offered to students with the move to a more extensive offering of advanced courses with the introduction of the system's honors program in the fall of 2002. This advanced program of study for students in Floyd County Schools is among the top college-preparatory programs in Northwest Georgia. The comprehensive, rigorous, advanced program of study is designed to prepare students for the most demanding college or university. The honors program is available at all four Floyd County high schools.
“Each year we have really improved our rigor and expectations for our students and schools. The AP Capstone program has helped build our AP program and each year we seem to have more students enrolling in classes and taking exams which helps them get college credit,” stated McCall Govignon, FCS Director of Advanced Academics and Assessment. “We’ve explored options for all students, whether it be online AP courses or AP/ Dual Enrollment courses. We’ve also expanded to offer some courses at the College and Career Academy, so scheduling conflicts are not an issue.”
The expansion of Advanced Placement class offerings was a major component in raising the level of academic opportunities available to students in Floyd County. Higher level academic opportunities help teens reach the destination of graduation prepared for success at the nation's top colleges and universities.