The Floyd County College and Career Academy Certified Nursing Assistant program had 100 percent of its students successfully passed their state written and performance exam.
This important first step in a healthcare career makes the students eligible for immediate employment in a variety of medical settings and fulfills the CNA certification admission requirement of nursing programs across the state.
The CNA course is offered each semester as part of the healthcare science pathway under the instruction of Janda Canalis, R.N.
CCA CEO Eric Waters attributed the tremendous success of the CNA program to Canalis for her leadership and passion for excellence in teaching and to the hard work on the part of her students.
“After becoming CNAs, our students are college and career ready,” said Canalis. “Many join the workforce as CNAs in local healthcare facilities while pursuing college degrees in nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, medical technology, and medicine.”
Students interested in becoming nurses, nurse practitioners, doctors, physician assistants and therapists are encouraged to enroll in the CNA course.