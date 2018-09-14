Breaking News
A spirited morning: Model schools come together for pep rally to mark homecoming
With his dress shirt covered in a clear plastic poncho, Model Elementary Assistant Principal Kyle Abernathy braced himself for a plateful of whipped cream to the face.
Fifth-grader Hayden Hollingsworth lifted the paper plate toward Abernathy’s face and pressed it forward, as students in the stands at Model’s football stadium erupted in cheers. Principal Aimee Hays made sure to get in close with her cellphone to capture the impact and reaction, as Abernathy tried to wipe away some of the whipped cream before a second student — second-grader Avery Gibson — had his shot.
The morning before Model’s homecoming football game against Dade County saw students and staff from the district’s four schools gather at the football stadium for a unified pep rally. The band played, teachers danced and the Blue Devils hit the field in their jerseys.
The games began with students from each school attempting to throw as many footballs into a laundry basket balanced on the head of a cheerleader.
The next game had students zig-zag their way through cheer megaphones with a balloon between their legs and pom-poms in their hands. After getting to the end, participants had to try and pop the balloon by only sitting on it. When it popped, they had to run back before the next person could go.
Next was the cherished pie-in-the-face event, with administrator after administrator going down with each plate to the face.
As the event neared its end, members of the homecoming court were introduced. Though the queen wasn’t announced, football player Matthew Syverson was crowned the homecoming king.