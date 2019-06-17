The current band program at Rome High School can be traced back to the programs inception in March of 1938, when the board of education approved a 65-instrument band for the high school.
The band was overseen by W.I. Layton and A. W. Derrick, who ran practices throughout that summer to ensure the band was ready by football season. Band members wore blue and gold uniforms provided by Post Five of the American Legion. According to records at the Rome-Floyd County Library, Band Major Helen Smith led the band in parading down Broad Street every Friday night of a home game.
In 1939 it was decided that the white high school boys and girls of Rome High School should be educated separately, with the girls to inhabit a building on Third Avenue and the boys staying in the old Shorter building.
While the girls building was being constructed, the boys school underwent renovations which was brought to a halt by a mysterious fire. The fire was contained only in the Shorter building and did not spread to a 1925 addition. This was the third fire the building had seen in 15 years.
An article from the Rome News-Tribune dated April 30, 1939, wrote: “Fire threatened to destroy the main old building on the Rome High School campus last night around 10 o’clock, bringing out every available piece of fire-fighting equipment in a general alarm and causing thousands of dollars in damage.”
On November 14, 1939, the girls of the RCS system started classes in their new building, which was soundproof and reportedly one of the most advanced in Georgia at the time. The school contained 25 classrooms and an auditorium that could seat 800 with a large stage. The boys and girls of Rome High School were educated separately until 1950 when they were unified once again.
During Rome High’s renovations, Main High School received renovations of its own. The system issued a $150,000 bond — about $2.7 million now, and Public Works matched that amount for renovations. The system constructed two classrooms and an auditorium in May of 1939, completing the auditorium in 1940 with the installation of seating.
On December 7, 1941, the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor landing America in the middle of World War II. During the January board meeting in 1942, members of the American Red Cross asked the board if they could use school buildings to begin teaching first aid. Superintendent Byard Quigg arranged for the Rome school buildings to be used for war related activities. For example, the Neely School was used for night meetings for radio engineers under system supervision.
Records state that by the end of January 1942 both students and teachers were leaving the school system to join the armed forces. H.D. Minor, a teacher at Neely, and J.B. Maddox, assistant principal of the Girl’s High School, were the first to join. A school holiday was called on February 16, 1942, so teachers could help with the national registration.
In the fall of 1942, Superintendent Brigg told Rome High School students, “We are now in the midst of of a desperate and decisive war, a fight to the finish. This war must be won, and all our efforts must be directed to this end.”
Brigg gave three ways for students to help in the war effort. The first way was to collect scrap metal and buy war stamps. The second was to stay in good health and in shape. The third was to stay in school and study until they were called to serve.
Military drills became a regular part of physical exercise at the boy’s school and were eventually put under the supervision of Marine Sgt. J.S. Puryear. Senior students were given the same drills as the recruits on Paris Island. Each senior was put in charge of a platoon consisting of younger students. The name Boy’s High School Victory Corps Battalion was given to the students.
Cpl. Cleveland Keith was the first Rome High School alumni to be killed in action, according to reports. Keith graduated Rome High in 1936 and was killed during the Battle of Guadalcanal.
At the end of the war, the school system began looking to postwar programs to help returning soldiers get readjusted to life. Shops were set up at the Boy’s High School and classes held at both the boy and girl schools.