County to hold tax-rate hearing
The Floyd County Commission is expected on Tuesday to authorize bond financing for a retirement and assisted living community on Chulio Road.
A public hearing is scheduled before the vote on issuing bonds for The Gardens of Rome through its public financing authority.
Formerly known as Manor House, the facility offers personal care and memory care services for low- to moderate-income seniors. It’s part of the Affinity Living Group, which operates communities in seven southeastern states.
The board caucuses at 4 p.m. and starts its regular meeting at 6 p.m. in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. Both sessions are public.
Commissioners also are scheduled to hold a public hearing on the proposed 2018 millage rate.
The maintenance and operations assessment of 9.487 mills is unchanged from last year, but overall property values in the county have increased. That means a typical house now assessed at $125,000 will bring in about $9 more than it did in 2017.
Under state law, if the county doesn’t opt to roll back the millage rate to account for the rise in valuations, the board must offer three opportunities for public comment before it sets the rate. Hearings also are scheduled for 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. July 24.
During their regular meeting, Commissioners also are expected to approve the transfer of several properties to the joint city-county Land Bank Authority. The local entity was created to assemble and market parcels of abandoned and foreclosed tracts, to get them back on the tax rolls.
The properties listed for transfer are 193 Roberts Road and two Roberts Road tracts without addresses; 208 Cherokee St.; 416 Harper Ave.; 375 Fourth St. and 455 Second St.
Also on Tuesday, the board is slated to get a presentation on the draft 2040 Rome-Floyd County-Cave Spring Comprehensive Plan.
The document analyzes trends within the county and sets a blueprint for development and growth. It must be updated every 10 years. Planning Director Artagus Newell said an approved Comp Plan update is due to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs by October.