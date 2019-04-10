Members of the Development Authority of Floyd County sought to get a better handle on their role in the industrial recruitment process Wednesday.
While several members wondered about their ongoing status, at least one, Clint Wilder of State Mutual Insurance Co., asked pointed questions about why the model had changed in the first place.
The city, county and Rome-Floyd Chamber have all signed off on a change that will make the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority the lead agency. That authority will also hire an independent executive director who will double as lead recruiter.
For the past two decades, the Rome-Floyd Chamber president has led the effort, but that role changed after Al Hodge announced his plans to retire last fall.
"What was the main driver behind the change?" Wilder asked. Assistant Floyd County Manager Gary Burkhalter responded by stating commissioners felt a new direction was needed.
"Are there any metrics that we're going to evaluate this new structure on?" Wilder asked.
"You're going to know where the money is going," Burkhalter responded.
Looking at the proposed first year budget for the new effort, $450,188, Wilder said the $235,000 budgeted for payroll was not much money to work with and the $9,000 earmarked for travel didn't seem like it would go very far.
"This is real deal important," Wilder said.
Burkhalter said some of the marketing budget could also account for some of the effort needed to lure new industry to the community.
DAFC attorney Scott Smith explained that historically, the DAFC had been the real estate authority. It has been the conduit for non-profit and educational projects in the past.
DAFC member Chris Twyman asked about ongoing revenue sharing from payment-in-lieu of taxes fees with the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority.
A prior agreement to share PILOT fees has expired and Burkhalter explained that officials are working to create a new agreement that will help provide an ongoing source of revenue for the DAFC.
"I hope they get that done soon and for long-term," Twyman said.
Chamber Economic Development Director Heather Seckman said she has been in site consultant meetings in Chicago, Ill. and Richmond, Va., the past couple of weeks. She said they've had several prospects as a result of the meetings.
Seckman and Chamber Business and Industry Services Director Ken Wright each said a lack of affordable housing with rent in the range of $600 to $900 a month has been an impediment to keeping college graduates in town once they receive their degrees.
"They want to stay here but they can't find a place to live," Seckman said.
Wright said he'd seen a dramatic increase in the number of graduates who have indicated a desire to stay in Rome and Floyd County over the past three years.