The Georgia Department of Public Health notified the Floyd County School District Wednesday afternoon of a active case of tuberculosis diagnosed at Model Elementary and Johnson Elementary Schools.
A statement from Unini Odama, Health Director for the DPH Northwest Health District, said the case is being treated at home and there is no present danger.
"We are working with FCS officials to identify and test individuals at risk of exposure to TB based on guidelines issued by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. We are confident that actions by school officials and Floyd Medical Center are guarding the health of the students, staff, and public. The confirmed TB cases are being treated at home and do not present a danger to others," Odama said in a statement.
Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, the GDPH did not alert the system to whether or not this case was student or faculty Superintendent Jeff Wilson said.
"We will test anyone who thinks they may have it," he said. "We don't want to over or under play it."
Letters from DPH will be going home to all MES and JES families with more details and plans of action today.
While this may be a cause of concern, a press release from the school district stated, the risk of becoming infected with TB is low.
According the Center for Disease Control