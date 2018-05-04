Anna K. Davie Elementary School placed on lockdown
Update: Two Rome police officers will stay on scene at Anna K. Davie Elementary through the end of the school day after a possible threat contained in an email put the school into a lockdown this morning, according to Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett.
According to Burnett:
Police were working with the system’s IT department to try and track down the source of the email around noon. The credibility of the threat was not clear at that time. Principal Clifton Nicholson alerted Superintendent Lou Byars of the email received by the school system’s email system.
Dismissal will be on its normal schedule today.
Previously posted: Anna K. Davie Elementary School was placed on lockdown Friday morning following "a perceived threat." The information below was released by Rome City Schools as of 11:45 a.m. on Friday:
"Anna K. Davie, in accordance with policy and procedure, has been placed in lockdown due to a perceived threat. We take all threats seriously, and for this reason we have contacted the authorities and they are on campus.
School is still in session and operations will follow the normal schedule. However, dismissal may take longer than normal due to the extra security on campus. We ask that parents please be patient and help us ensure that students are dismissed in a safe and orderly fashion.
As always, the safety and security of our students, faculty, and staff is paramount and RCS will release further details at the discretion of local law enforcement."