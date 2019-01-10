Kisha Thompson has been hired to join Rome Middle School Principal Parke Wilkinson and Assistant Principal Christy Epps at the school.
Thompson, who will begin at her position at RMS immediately, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Human Environmental Sciences from the University of Alabama, a Master’s degree in Education from Mississippi University for Women, an Ed.S in Administration and Supervision from Union University, and her ED.D from Union University with a concentration in Education Leadership.
She started her career as assistant principal for Sudduth Elementary School in Starkville, Mississippi, in Dec. 2010 before taking a position in Family and Consumer Sciences for Tuscaloosa County Schools in August of 2013.
Thompson worked in the Tuscaloosa County Schools system in Family and Consumer Services until May of 2015 before moving to a similar position in Coweta County Schools in August 2018.
“She has experience at the secondary level and her work in Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports will help us to continue to strengthen programs already in place at our school,” Wilkinson said in a press release.