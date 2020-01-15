Sherry Childs says she’s excited about everything going on in fine arts within the Floyd County school system.
As the fine arts coordinator, she’s proud of the annual arts show the school system hosts at the Rome-Floyd County Library. It began last week and is running all the way to the end of February.
“Every year, we’re able to use the library to show our student work,” Childs said.
The show has been going on every year for about 40 years, she said, but this is just the third year the school system used the library. Since there are so many schools, the system divides display time among attendance areas.
The Armuchee-area schools’ artwork is on display until Friday, Jan. 17. The Coosa area will start their display the following week and it runs until the end of the month. After that, the Model area will display their work from Feb. 3 through 14, and Pepperell will have their artwork on display from Feb. 17 through 28.
“We do this to encourage students to work for a goal,” Childs said. “It gives them an insight to how other people view their work.”
The artwork is available for display for the public, and it displays artwork from grades K-12.
Childs has also served as the director of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” since October. The musical will run at Model High School this coming weekend, with the opening show on Friday.
“We have 25 or 26 students who have come together for this production,” Childs said, “and we have amazingly talented and gifted kids.”
Auditions to be part of the Floyd County Schools Ensemble Theatre were held in October. Childs said once auditions were settled, they immediately began to work on the show. She also said “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” is one of her favorite shows because just about anyone can relate to it.
“We all have friends who try and try and try, and no matter how hard they try they can’t get it right. We all have friends who are bossy, musicians, or insecure. We have friends that can do it all,” she said. “Now I’ve just described every character in the show.”
Tickets aren’t available for sale online yet, but they can be bought at the door. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students. On Friday and Saturday, showtime is at 7 p.m. On Sunday, the show starts at 2 p.m. according to Childs.