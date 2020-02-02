Rome Kiwanis announces its annual Art and Music Showcase competitions where winning contestants earn educational scholarships.
Students in grades 9-12 in Rome City and Floyd County schools -- and homeschool students who reside in Floyd County -- are eligible to enter.
The Music Showcase will take place on Saturday, March 21, from 1-3 p.m. at the Bell Recital Hall (formerly Ford Auditorium) at Berry College. A maximum of 20 contestants will be accepted.
Talent must be vocal or instrumental. The winner will receive a $1,000 educational scholarship with the opportunity to compete in the April 25 Georgia District of Kiwanis International Showcase in Leesburg, where the top educational scholarship is $3,500.
Entries into the Art Showcase competition will be accepted on March 25 and 26 at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway.
Entries will hang in the library from April 1 until April 16. Winners will be announced at a reception for artists on April 7 at 6 p.m., at the library. First-, second- and third-place winners will be recognized from each grade.
The Best-of-Show winner will receive a $1,000 educational scholarship. All first place winners and Best-of-Show winner will be eligible to have their art entered into the Georgia District of Kiwanis International Showcase.
For entry rules and applications, visit the Rome Kiwanis Club website, www.romekiwanis.org or email kiwanisclubofrome@gmail.com.