Members of the Rome High School Grand Finale Show Choir invited friends and family members to join them for their 2019 Christmas Spectacular.
This year’s show was titled “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and student performers used acting, song and dance to spread holiday cheer.
After the lights dimmed in the performing arts center, the entire show choir took the stage and launched into “We Need a Little Christmas.” Popular holiday favorites like “All I want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth” and “Baby It’s Cold Outside” were accompanied by hilarious skits.
And, during intermission, the 2019 RHS Talent Show winners kept the room entertained. Mikasha Bryant on keys and William Jasper on drums shared songs they had penned for the talent show.
The show choir directors, Brian Sikes and LeAnna Iddings, even got in on the fun with a skit before the number “All I Want for Christmas is You.” Iddings had to fill in for an act that was late to the show, and after shedding a trench coat to reveal a festive holiday costume, she was joined onstage by her students for the song and dance.