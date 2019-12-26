No holiday season is complete without the carols we associate with this time of year and Rome High School’s Choral department rose to the occasion.
Led by LeAnna Iddings, second-year music educator, the Concert Choir, Advanced Women’s Choir, Advanced Chorale and the A Cappella Quintet sang beautiful renditions of classic favorites including “Mary, Did You Know” and “All I want for Christmas is You.”
The chorale groups were accompanied by Jennifer Williams on piano.
The A Cappella Quintet even performed a comical take on “The 12 Days of Christmas,” which included a mash-up of many familiar Christmas tunes.
“Our school is so diverse,” Iddings said when explaining how she chose the music for the evening’s event. “I always try to include a wide variety of music. It is so important for us to celebrate our different cultures.”
Instead of just focusing on Christmas music, she said, the students tried to touch on all holidays, the feeling of winter and the joy of the season.
Iddings said that all of the groups sang one of their numbers in another language, adding another level of education to the preparation that went into their show.
“Exposing our students to more is what we try to do every day, so one group sang a song in Spanish and two of our groups performed songs in Latin,” she said.
Students need to enjoy the process, to get the most out of the classes, she noted, so she tries to ask them what they’d like to learn.
“They would come in and ask me to work on certain pieces, which makes me feel like I am reaching them and they are excited about our program,” she said.
As she gave each of her students a high-five and congratulated them on a job well done, it was clear Iddings loves the work she is able to do at Rome High School.
“Any teacher will tell you that they are educators because they were inspired by someone along the way. ... My goal is to inspire (students) to love music and performing as much as I do,” she said.