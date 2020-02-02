Natalie Long, a seventh-grade student at Model Middle School, won the 2020 Floyd County Schools Gifted Oratorical Contest.
The annual event was started in 2009 to allow gifted students to display their academic skills and connect with other students. The 2020 contest used the speech theme "Just Imagine a World without Boundaries."
Students from Armuchee Middle, Coosa Middle, Model Middle, and Pepperell Middle participated in the 11th annual oratorical contest on Jan. 31 at the Floyd County Board of Education’s central office on Riverside Parkway.
Gifted students first competed at the school level. The top two qualifiers advanced to the system contest. The contest was judged by retired teachers Sarah Whitley, Dottie Taylor, and Jean Battle.
Contestants were scored on poise, speech content, delivery, and overall effectiveness. The speech could be no more than five minutes.
Sarah Grace Abernathy, a seventh-grader at Model Middle, took second place in the system contest.
Bryson Rosales, a sixth-grader at Coosa Middle, was the third place winner.
School-level winners were:
* Armuchee Middle: first place, Sophie Thacker, seventh grade; second place, Ava Cooper, sixth grade.
* Coosa Middle: first place, Bryson Rosales, sixth grade; second place, Claire Gilreath, eighth grade.
* Model Middle: first place, Natalie Long, seventh grade; second place, Sarah Grace Abernathy, seventh grade.
* Pepperell Middle: first place, Violet Lefevers, eighth grade; second place, Rylee Nix, seventh grade.