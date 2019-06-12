Last year, we stopped by all of Rome City Schools’ kindergarten classes just after nap time, and we asked them to give us a glimpse into their little worlds. This year, we were able to catch up with those same students and find out what a year under their belt will do to the answers now that they are no longer the youngest Wolves in the Pack.
It is amazing how much difference a year can make for children who continue to dream and are nice enough to tell us about it.
Aliyah Lo
Question: What have you learned this year while in first grade?
Answer: I learned that it is very fun. Some things can be very hard, but it was all fun.
Q: Do you have a favorite memory from first grade?
A: We took a field trip and it was very fun. We went to the Tennessee Aquarium and I loved seeing the penguins. I wanted to see flamingos, but they didn’t have any.
Q: What do you think teacher Ms. Alexander will spend her summer break doing this year?
A: I said that I think she would just go home, stay with her child and watch Netflix.
Q: What are you most excited for going in to second grade next year?
A: That I will pass and learn new things. My favorite subjects are math, reading and writing. I’m just living my best life.
Niveyah Garrett
Question: What have you learned this year while in first grade?
Answer: I learned my ABC’s in Pre-K, but in first grade, I learned blends that helps us know how to spell. We also talked about chunk-it with math. We add together in chunks, so we call it chunk-its.
Q: Do you have a favorite memory from first grade?
A: We went to the aquarium on a field trip. I loved seeing the fish and my favorite was the sharks.
Q: What do you think your teacher Ms. Gregory will spend her summer break doing this year?
A: Going on a vacation. She will probably go to Legoland.
Q: What are you most excited for going in to second grade next year?
A: I am excited to do more work and getting my brain up and building it bigger.
Briella Smith
Question: What have you learned this year while in first grade?
Answer: I learned how to count by one hundred where you go like 110 plus 110 equals 220.
Q: Do you have a favorite memory from first grade?
A: I loved making new friends in first grade.
Q: What do you think your teacher Ms. Gregory will spend her summer break doing this year?
A: Probably have fun with her kids.
Q: What are you most excited for going in to second grade next year?
A: Completing my goals. My goal is to get good grades and to have fun.