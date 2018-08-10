54 Floyd students are AP Scholars
Floyd County Schools had 54 students earn AP Scholar Awards for their performance on AP exams last school year, according to a roster released by the College Board.
Only 22 percent of the 2.2 million students worldwide who took AP exams performed at a level high enough to earn an AP Scholar Award. Students can earn college credit, advanced placement, or both for successful performance on the AP exams while in high school.
The average overall score for the school system was 3.14 on a five-point scale. Armuchee High had an average score of 3.29, Pepperell High had an average score of 3.13, Model High had an average score of 3.02 and Coosa High had an average score of 2.88.
Of this year’s award recipients for Floyd County Schools, 28 were sophomores or juniors at the time of testing. These students have at least one more year in which to complete college-level work and possibly earn a higher-level AP Scholar Award.
Of the AP Scholar Awards, there are several level of achievement students can reach depending on their performance on the exams.
From the four Floyd County high schools, seven students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award, eight qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award and 39 qualified for the AP Scholar Award.
To receive the AP Scholar with Distinction Award, students had to earn an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. These students are:
Eli Brock — Armuchee, junior
Brooke Dellis - Armuchee, senior
Anna Fitzpatrick - Armuchee, senior
Gracie Hall - Pepperell, senior
Kayla Hutcherson - Armuchee, senior
Candice Peeler - Model, 2018 graduate
Alane Rogers - Armuchee, 2018 graduate
For the AP Scholar with Honor Award, students had to earn an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. These students are:
Nicholas Agyen-Frempong - Pepperell, 2018 graduate
Stacy Aragon - Pepperell, 2018 graduate
Griffin Burgess - Model, senior
Natalie Daniel - Armuchee, 2018 graduate
Christopher Dean - Armuchee, 2018 graduate
Josiah Hammond - Armuchee, 2018 graduate
Jarrett Proctor - Armuchee, senior
Zoe Wheat- Model, senior
To receive the AP Scholar Award, students had to complete three or more AP Exams with scores of 3 or higher. Those students are:
Jeffery Brock - Model, senior
Taylor Carles - Pepperell, senior
Davis Cover - Model, senior
Janna Early - Armuchee, 2018 graduate
Hannah Edwards - Pepperell, junior
Sara Falcitelli - Model, 2018 graduate
Jason Garrett - Pepperell, 2018 graduate
Kenzie Green - Pepperell, 2018 graduate
Margaret Gross - Model, 2018 graduate
Lauren Hamilton - Armuchee, 2018 graduate
Lucy Harris - Armuchee, 2018 graduate
Macie Hufford - Pepperell, 2018 graduate
William Hulsey - Model, 2018 graduate
Manpreet Kaur - Armcuhee, senior
Elizabeth Kinard - Pepperell, 2018 graduate
Janae Lee - Model, senior
Zachary Mann - Armuchee, senior
Dawson Melton - Pepperell, 2018 graduate
Kara Middleton - Coosa, junior
Mark Moran - Model, 2018 graduate
Ruby Morgan - Pepperell, junior
James Nelson - Model, senior
Kasana Page - Coosa, 2018 graduate
Savannah Poole - Armuchee, 2018 graduate
Jena Price - Coosa, junior
Brindley Richey - Armuchee, junior
Alejandro Rodriguez-Valad - Pepperell, junior
Emma Rogers - Armuchee, 2018 graduate
Joshua Ruff - Coosa, senior
Anwyn Shanahan - Pepperell, junior
Emiliee Singleton - Armuchee, junior
Barton Sopata - Model, junior
Matthew Syverson - Model, senior
Amanda Taft - Armuchee, senior
Samuel Traylor - Armuchee, 2018 graduate
Addie Trejo - Armuchee, 2018 graduate
Harrison Walker - Armuchee, 2018 graduate
Brandon Wilkerson - Pepperell, 2018 graduate
Mary Young - Armuchee, 2018 graduate