54 Floyd students are AP Scholars

  • Updated
Floyd County Board of Education

Floyd County Schools had 54 students earn AP Scholar Awards for their performance on AP exams last school year, according to a roster released by the College Board.

Only 22 percent of the 2.2 million students worldwide who took AP exams performed at a level high enough to earn an AP Scholar Award. Students can earn college credit, advanced placement, or both for successful performance on the AP exams while in high school.

The average overall score for the school system was 3.14 on a five-point scale. Armuchee High had an average score of 3.29, Pepperell High had an average score of 3.13, Model High had an average score of 3.02 and Coosa High had an average score of 2.88.

Of this year’s award recipients for Floyd County Schools, 28 were sophomores or juniors at the time of testing. These students have at least one more year in which to complete college-level work and possibly earn a higher-level AP Scholar Award.

Of the AP Scholar Awards, there are several level of achievement students can reach depending on their performance on the exams.

From the four Floyd County high schools, seven students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award, eight qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award and 39 qualified for the AP Scholar Award.

To receive the AP Scholar with Distinction Award, students had to earn an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. These students are:

Eli Brock — Armuchee, junior

Brooke Dellis - Armuchee, senior

Anna Fitzpatrick - Armuchee, senior

Gracie Hall - Pepperell, senior

Kayla Hutcherson - Armuchee, senior

Candice Peeler - Model, 2018 graduate

Alane Rogers - Armuchee, 2018 graduate

For the AP Scholar with Honor Award, students had to earn an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. These students are:

Nicholas Agyen-Frempong - Pepperell, 2018 graduate

Stacy Aragon - Pepperell, 2018 graduate

Griffin Burgess - Model, senior

Natalie Daniel - Armuchee, 2018 graduate

Christopher Dean - Armuchee, 2018 graduate

Josiah Hammond - Armuchee, 2018 graduate

Jarrett Proctor - Armuchee, senior

Zoe Wheat- Model, senior

To receive the AP Scholar Award, students had to complete three or more AP Exams with scores of 3 or higher. Those students are:

Jeffery Brock - Model, senior

Taylor Carles - Pepperell, senior

Davis Cover - Model, senior

Janna Early - Armuchee, 2018 graduate

Hannah Edwards - Pepperell, junior

Sara Falcitelli - Model, 2018 graduate

Jason Garrett - Pepperell, 2018 graduate

Kenzie Green - Pepperell, 2018 graduate

Margaret Gross - Model, 2018 graduate

Lauren Hamilton - Armuchee, 2018 graduate

Lucy Harris - Armuchee, 2018 graduate

Macie Hufford - Pepperell, 2018 graduate

William Hulsey - Model, 2018 graduate

Manpreet Kaur - Armcuhee, senior

Elizabeth Kinard - Pepperell, 2018 graduate

Janae Lee - Model, senior

Zachary Mann - Armuchee, senior

Dawson Melton - Pepperell, 2018 graduate

Kara Middleton - Coosa, junior

Mark Moran - Model, 2018 graduate

Ruby Morgan - Pepperell, junior

James Nelson - Model, senior

Kasana Page - Coosa, 2018 graduate

Savannah Poole - Armuchee, 2018 graduate

Jena Price - Coosa, junior

Brindley Richey - Armuchee, junior

Alejandro Rodriguez-Valad - Pepperell, junior

Emma Rogers - Armuchee, 2018 graduate

Joshua Ruff - Coosa, senior

Anwyn Shanahan - Pepperell, junior

Emiliee Singleton - Armuchee, junior

Barton Sopata - Model, junior

Matthew Syverson - Model, senior

Amanda Taft - Armuchee, senior

Samuel Traylor - Armuchee, 2018 graduate

Addie Trejo - Armuchee, 2018 graduate

Harrison Walker - Armuchee, 2018 graduate

Brandon Wilkerson - Pepperell, 2018 graduate

Mary Young - Armuchee, 2018 graduate