The Armuchee High Academic Decathlon team was crowned champions in the Floyd County Schools Academic Decathlon competition held at the Floyd County Board of Education central office on Friday. Alexander Hammond of Model High was the highest scoring individual participant this year with 3,754 total points. The theme for questions in this year's competition was 1960s.

As the first place finisher, Armuchee High will now represent Floyd County Schools in the state competition in February. Second place finisher, Coosa High will now wait to see if their point total will qualify them as a Wild Card entry. Wild Card entries are selected based on team point totals from local school system competitions across the state.  The Model High team took Third Place and Pepperell High took Fourth Place.

The Academic Decathlon features three divisions of competition: Honors, Scholastic and Varsity. The academic contest features competitions in literature, math, economics, social science, science, music and art. Those who received awards were:

OVERALL

Overall Top Honors Student: Alexander Hammond, 12, MHS

Overall Top Scholastic Student: Phoebe Harley, 11, CHS

Overall Top Varsity Student: Alex Lyle, AHS, 12

SOCIAL SCIENCE

Highest Honors: Kara Middleton, 11, CHS

Highest Scholastic: Phoebe Harley, 11, CHS

Highest Varsity: Jacobb Castrejon, 12, CHS

SCIENCE

Highest Honors: Alexander Hammond, 12, MHS

Highest Scholastic: Jarrett Proctor, 12, AHS

Highest Varsity: Kacie Middleton, 9, CHS

MATHEMATICS

Highest Honors: Kayla Hutcherson, 12, AHS, and Alexander Hammond, 12, MHS

Highest Scholastic: Alicia Leffler, 11, AHS

Highest Varsity: Patrick Ray, 12, CHS

ART

Highest Honors: Alexander Hammond, 12, MHS

Highest Scholastic: Morgan Davis, 11, PHS

Highest Varsity: Anna Butler, 12, AHS

ECONOMICS

Highest Honors: Alexander Hammond, 12, MHS

Highest Scholastic: Jake Payton, 12, MHS

Highest Varsity: Alex Lyle, 12, AHS

LITERATURE

Highest Honors: Kara Middleton, 11, CHS

Highest Scholastic: Phoebe Harley, 11, CHS

Highest Varsity: Bri Carver, 11, AHS

MUSIC

Highest Honors: Zayden Sullins, 10, CHS

Highest Scholastic: Nick Spranza, 11, PHS

Highest Varsity: Bri Carver, 11, AHS and Alex Lyle, 12, AHS