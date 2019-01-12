The Armuchee High Academic Decathlon team was crowned champions in the Floyd County Schools Academic Decathlon competition held at the Floyd County Board of Education central office on Friday. Alexander Hammond of Model High was the highest scoring individual participant this year with 3,754 total points. The theme for questions in this year's competition was 1960s.
As the first place finisher, Armuchee High will now represent Floyd County Schools in the state competition in February. Second place finisher, Coosa High will now wait to see if their point total will qualify them as a Wild Card entry. Wild Card entries are selected based on team point totals from local school system competitions across the state. The Model High team took Third Place and Pepperell High took Fourth Place.
The Academic Decathlon features three divisions of competition: Honors, Scholastic and Varsity. The academic contest features competitions in literature, math, economics, social science, science, music and art. Those who received awards were:
OVERALL
Overall Top Honors Student: Alexander Hammond, 12, MHS
Overall Top Scholastic Student: Phoebe Harley, 11, CHS
Overall Top Varsity Student: Alex Lyle, AHS, 12
SOCIAL SCIENCE
Highest Honors: Kara Middleton, 11, CHS
Highest Scholastic: Phoebe Harley, 11, CHS
Highest Varsity: Jacobb Castrejon, 12, CHS
SCIENCE
Highest Honors: Alexander Hammond, 12, MHS
Highest Scholastic: Jarrett Proctor, 12, AHS
Highest Varsity: Kacie Middleton, 9, CHS
MATHEMATICS
Highest Honors: Kayla Hutcherson, 12, AHS, and Alexander Hammond, 12, MHS
Highest Scholastic: Alicia Leffler, 11, AHS
Highest Varsity: Patrick Ray, 12, CHS
ART
Highest Honors: Alexander Hammond, 12, MHS
Highest Scholastic: Morgan Davis, 11, PHS
Highest Varsity: Anna Butler, 12, AHS
ECONOMICS
Highest Honors: Alexander Hammond, 12, MHS
Highest Scholastic: Jake Payton, 12, MHS
Highest Varsity: Alex Lyle, 12, AHS
LITERATURE
Highest Honors: Kara Middleton, 11, CHS
Highest Scholastic: Phoebe Harley, 11, CHS
Highest Varsity: Bri Carver, 11, AHS
MUSIC
Highest Honors: Zayden Sullins, 10, CHS
Highest Scholastic: Nick Spranza, 11, PHS
Highest Varsity: Bri Carver, 11, AHS and Alex Lyle, 12, AHS