Elm Street gets school started with a back-to-school pep-rally
As a welcome back, Elm Street Elementary hosted a back to school pep-rally — one loaded with dancing, singing and several special guests.
“The purpose of the Back to School Pep-Rally is to celebrate our Elm Street family, and to come together and practice our school-wide expectations of being ready to learn, courteous and safe,” Elm Street Principal Laura Walley said. “We also want to boost teacher and student morale, and let students know that the adults are here for them no matter what — the good or the bad. So today is all about celebrating back to school because we’ve got work to do. It’s going to be hard work, but we are all in, all of the time.”
Walley said each and every student is important to each and every one of the teachers at Elm Street.
After her speech, Walley introduced the special guests who were visiting Elm Street to support their back to school endeavors.
Several Rome High School cheerleaders, two-time state champion football players as well as Willie the Wolf joined Mayor Jamie Doss, Superintendent Louis Byars and former Elm Street Principal JoAnn Moss on the floor.
Perhaps the most exciting part of the pep-rally was a surprise, as Leeann Bradford sang her own version of Aretha Franklin’s hit, R-E-S-P-E-C-T.
During a teacher flash mob Walley took the time to recognize all of the teachers who help to “make Elm Street the best street.”