Floyd County will host its first Agriculture Day in five years this May, according to plans discussed during the Coosa River Soil and Water Conservation District meeting in Calhoun on Tuesday afternoon.
Set for May 14, the event will be held at Rome's Ridge Ferry Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., District Program Assistant Tish Edwards said.
While plans for the event are still underway, Edwards did say the focus would be on providing area fifth-graders the opportunity to learn about the ecology of Northwest Georgia and the agriculture industry. So far, approximately 450 fifth-grade students from across Floyd County are expected to attend.
"Plans are coming along nicely. It's going to be a really big event and we are excited about it," Edwards said. "At the ECO Center in Rome, there is a boat called Roman Holiday. It holds about 45 students and will be one of our stations. We will also have pollinator stations and lots more. It's going to be really big."
In the past, Edwards said Agriculture Days in Floyd County were held at the fairgrounds. They elected to host the 2020 event at Ridge Ferry Park because of the ECO Center there.
"We will be able to take kids out on the river and show them more things than we could anywhere else," she said. "We will also be able to show them live reptiles and things like that because of the center."
In other business, the conservation district approved a $1,600 expenditure for 2020 Georgia Association of Conservation Districts dues and reviewed Erosion and Sedimentation Control plans for its counties.
According to a report from Sheri Teems, three plans were approved in Gordon County with one denied; two were approved in Bartow County; one was approved in Walker County; one was approved in Floyd County; and one plan was denied in Polk County.
The next Coosa River Soil and Water Conservation District meeting will held on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at the UGA Extension office in Calhoun.