Smith - Riddle Wedding
Rebecca Brennen Riddle and Paul Gentry Smith, III were married at 5:30 p.m. on May 12 at First Centenary United Methodist Church in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
The bride is the daughter of the late Kandi and Chip Riddle of Rome. The groom is the son of Judi and Paul Smith of Nashville, Tennessee. The bride is the granddaughter of Brad and Maureen Riddle of Rome and Brady and Barbara Drummond of Rome. The groom is the grandson of Zella Brown of Greenbriar, Tennessee and Anita Thompson of Memphis, Tennessee.
Reverend Will Lauderback of Chattanooga, Tennessee performed the double-ring ceremony.
A program of wedding music was provided by David Patton of Chattanooga. Selections included “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring,” “Canon in D,” “Trumpet Voluntary” and “Psalm 19.”
A floral arrangement was placed in the foyer of the church, given by the groom’s parents, in memory of the bride’s parents.
Mary Beth Montgomery of Rome was the maid of honor. Anne Montgomery Parker of Colombus, Hannah Montgomery of Los Angeles, California, Summer Jones of Nashville, Marielle Solis of Chattanooga, Morgan Monroe of Washington, D.C., Elizabeth Geny of Washington, D.C., Elizabeth Clippard of Nashville and Carol Anne Phillips of Atlanta were the bridesmaids. They wore neutral color, formal gowns of their own selection. They carried hand-tied bouquets of white blooms accented with greenery.
The bride, given in marriage by her brother, in honor of her late parents, wore a Hayley Paige gown. The formal white sleeveless gown featured a V-neckline accented by rhinestones and beads at the shoulder. The veil was custom-made by RL Couture Bridal Design with fabric from her mother’s wedding dress. She carried a bouquet of white hydrangea, white ranunculus, and assorted greenery.
Nate Smith of Nashville was the best man. Ford Riddle of Greenville, South Carolina, Nathan Sears of Charlotte, North Carolina, Chris Foreman of Athens, Eric Atchley of Nashville, Jay Clark of Nashville, Patrick Scaglione of Nashville and Billy Sandvidge of Chicago, Illinois were the groomsmen.
The mother of the groom was presented with a nosegay of spring flowers.
Following the ceremony, a reception was held at The Hunter Museum of American Art. Refreshments included the bride’s four-tier white and almond cake by Yellow Cake in Chattanooga, with a full cascade of flowers accenting the tiers.
The evening before the wedding, the groom’s parents hosted a rehearsal dinner at Urban Lawn. Other pre-nuptial parties included a kitchen shower given by Ashley Evans, Sally Johnson, Summer Jones, Hannah Montgomery, Mary Beth Montgomery, and Anne Parker; an engagement party given by Lisa and Rhett Butler, Janice and Andy Davis, Rebekah and Joe Montgomery, Kathy and Chasen Mull, Leigh and Thad Watters, and Molly and Dee Yancey; a bridesmaid luncheon given by Barbara Drummond, Kim Evans, and Kristi Duckworth; and a Post-Toast, also at Urban Lawn, hosted by the Smith family.
After their honeymoon in St. Barth’s, the couple will reside in Chattanooga.