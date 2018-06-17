Owens - Terc Wedding
Catherine Marie Terc and James Parrish Owens were married at 6 p.m. on May 12, 2018, at Morris Chapel at Darlington School.
The bride is the daughter of Miguel Terc and Rosina Seydel of Atlanta. The groom is the son of Jim and Linda Owens of Rome.
Joel Snider of Rome performed the double-ring ceremony. Bouquets of white peonies, orchids, and hydrangeas adorned the altar. Family pews were marked with white hydrangea. A program of wedding music was provided by organist Donna Hester of Rome and trumpeter Charles Calloway of Atlanta. Selections included “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring” and “Trumpet Voluntary with Fanfare.”
Michelle Terc of New York, New York and Courtney Cruce of Atlanta, were the maids of honor. Alexandra Cole, Cristina Pumphrey, Brandi Black, Lauren King all of Atlanta, Brittney Goldberg of San Francisco, California and Betsy Carter of Cleveland, Ohio were the bridesmaids. They wore Jovani and Terani dresses. They carried hand-tied bouquets of roses, peonies, and hydrangea.
The bride, given in marriage by her parents, wore a Zuhair Murad dress and a 110-year-old family heirloom veil. She carried a hand-tied bouquet of white orchids, peonies, roses, and hydrangea.
Drew Davis of Atlanta was the best man. Hunter Edwards and Chantz McClinic both of Rome, Sanders Wallis, Clark Seydel both of Atlanta, John Schrader of Tallahassee, Florida and Mark Templeton of West Palm Beach, Florida were the groomsmen.
Following the ceremony, a reception was held at Coosa Country Club. Refreshments included the bride’s three-tier white almond cake. The groom’s cake was a life size red velvet alligator cake, both from Honeymoon Bakery in Rome.
The evening before the wedding, the groom’s parents hosted a rehearsal dinner at the home of Bonne Grizzard in Rome. Other pre-nuptial parties include an engagement party at Lewis Loft in Rome, an engagement party at the home of Scott and Pat Seydel in Atlanta, and a bridal shower at the home of Lauren and Beau King in Atlanta.
After their honeymoon to Cabo San Lucas, the couple will reside in Atlanta.