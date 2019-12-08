Mary Kathryn Boggs and Stephen Herndon Moody, of Easton, Maryland, were married at 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Christ Church, St. Peter’s Parish, Easton, Maryland.
Mary Kathryn is the daughter of Mrs. Lynda Lovell Boggs of Aragon, formerly of Clarkesville, and the late Mr. James George Marshall Boggs, of Aragon. Stephen is the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Tom Rush Moody, Jr., Trappe, Maryland.
Father Bill Ortt, Rector of Christ Church, Easton, Maryland, and Reverend Micheal Selleck of Atlanta, performed the double-ring ceremony before an altar adorned with red and hot pink roses arranged in vases that belonged to the mother of the groom. Bows of white satin adorned the pews.
A program of wedding music included “The Summons,” “Prelude in C Major” and “Prelude from Prelude in F Major” by J.S. Bach, “Trumpet Voluntary” and “Toccata from Organ Symphony No. 5.” Hymn selections included “Great is Thy Faithfulness” and “How Great Thou Art.” The bride’s siblings, Mrs. Martha Boggs Borders of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Dr. George L. Boggs of Clarkesville, sang “There is Love” as a duet.
April Lewandowski of Golden, Colorado, was the Matron of Honor. Bridesmaids were Dr. Melody Fadell of Denver, Colorado, Mrs. Tegan Lister of Exeter, New Hampshire, Mrs. Elisha Boggs, of Clarkesville, sister-in-law of the bride, Mrs. Martha Boggs Borders of Colorado Springs, Colorado, sister of the bride, Miss Elizabeth M. Borders of Purcellville, Virginia, niece of the bride, Miss Erin McDonald of Easton, Maryland, niece of the groom, and Miss Amelia B. Boggs of Clarkesville, niece of the bride. Niece of the bride, Miss Hannah Boggs of Clarkesville, was the flower girl.
Attendants wore floor-length hot pink satin skirts with an elbow-length white button-up poplin blouse with custom monogrammed cufflinks, with a floral hot pink, gold, and green sash made out of Togolese material. They carried hand-tied bouquets of deep pink roses and white hydrangea.
Mr. Joseph Wilder Boggs, brother of her late father, escorted Mary Kathryn to meet her mother, Mrs. Lynda L. Boggs, at the altar. She chose a cream satin, halter style dress with a self-designed high ruffled collar that ended at a wide satin band at the waist. A wide lace adorned the hem of the dress.
Her finger-tip veil, lent by her friend Dr. Melody Fadell, was simple and adorned with pearl hair clasp. She carried a bouquet of white roses and white hydrangea.
Stephen’s brothers Tom Rush Moody, III, of Hamilton, Texas, and M. Bradford Moody of Houston, Texas, along with Dr. George L. Boggs of Clarkesville, brother of the bride, were groomsmen. William A. Boggs of Clarkesville, was the ring bearer.
Mary Kathryn’s mother wore a formal dress of seafoam green with a matching jacket trimmed with crystal beading. The groom’s sisters, Mrs. Catherine Eshelman of Chevy Chase, Maryland, Mrs. Sarah Mariani of Greenwich, Connecticut, Mrs. Lisa Breslin of Westminster, Maryland, and Mrs. Emily Diane Moody of Easton, Maryland, chose dresses in navy and were escorted and seated immediately prior to the seating of the bride’s mother.
The attendants, readers and guests of honor were presented with corsages and boutonnieres with a white rose and ribbon matching bridemaids’ Togolese material sashes. The mother of the bride wore a cymbidium corsage.
Following the ceremony, a reception was held at the Talbot Country Club in Easton, Maryland, where guests enjoyed cocktail hour on the water with a three-piece jazz ensemble and enjoyed appetizers including Maryland Crab Cakes, Spanikopita, and stuffed mushrooms. Family-style dinner included marinated beef tenderloin, grilled jumbo shrimp and lemon-glazed chicken.
The four-tiered bride’s cake had layers of champagne cake with filling of Jack Daniels soaked peaches and raspberry and was made by the bride’s high school friend Sara Hardy Williams, Cakehouse on Main of Acworth. The bride and groom celebrated the birthday of the groom’s twin sisters Sarah Mariani and Lisa Breslin, by having a chocolate and vanilla marbled cake with butter cream icing and adorned with candles and crab made of icing.
The wedding was directed by Mrs. Terri Reynold of Johnson City, Tennessee, friend of the bride. Paintings by Mrs. April Lewandowski of the lace pattern from the hem of the bride’s wedding dress and a Maryland blue crab were incorporated into the wedding program, reception table numbers, place cards and the reception menu.
After a wedding trip to Aruba the couple is residing in Annapolis, Maryland.