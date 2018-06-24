Coffey - Williams Wedding
Emily Williams and Capt. Matthew Coffey were married at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 28, 2018, at Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas.
Emily is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Williams of Rome. Matthew is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Steven Coffey of Maine.
Music was provided by Barbara Elliott and Kathryn Nobles of Rome. A reception was held at the Conway Country Club.
The bride wore a backless lace gown with a cage train and chapel length veil. She carried a bouquet of hydrangea, thistle, roses, stock, and greenery.
The couple resides in North Little Rock, Arkansas.