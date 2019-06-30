Kelsey Ann Williams and Benjamin Walker Bassel were married at six o’clock in the evening on June 29, 2019, at Morris Chapel at Darlington School. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Sharon Williams, Jr. of Rome. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Joan Mary Myers, Mrs. Dorothy Williams Jordan, the late Mr. Douglas King Dawson and the late Mr. Charles Sharon Williams. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Eric Bassel of Alpharetta. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. William Cleveland Ward III, the late Mr. Andrew Earl Bassel and the late Ms. Mary Margaret Bassel.
Reverend Scott Jackson of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Reverend Bill Pardue of Rome performed the double-ring ceremony. Bouquets of snap dragons, roses, gladiolas, curly willow and orchids adorned the altar. Family pews were marked with trailing Italian Ruscus and blushing bride protea.
A program of wedding music was provided by organist Donna Hester and guitarist and soloist Hana Anastacia Andrew. Selections included “How Great Thou Art” and “Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing.” Melissa Marie Picon and Nicholas Patrick Alesia served as greeters at the church.
Allie Davis Mackimm served as the maid of honor. Bridesmaids were sisters of the groom Olivia Taylor Bassel and Natalie Deanna Bassel, as well as Janie Frances Harper, Nancy Grace Koenig, Katherine Bennett Browne, Sarah Louise McAfee, Mary Catherine Satcher, Mary Morgan Yancey, Emmeline Adams Hale, and Kelly Elizabeth Larsen. They wore long, dusty mint green dresses with a halter neckline that tied at the neck. They carried hand-tied bouquets similar to the bride’s bouquet. Emily Brooks Fincke and Hunter Grace Fincke were the flower girls. They wore pale pink satin sleeveless dresses with a tulle overskirt and large bow at the waist. The neckline and bow were accented with pearl trim. They carried baskets of mixed color petals.
The bride, given in marriage by her parents and escorted by her father, wore a lace drop waist gown with B-neckline and delicate lace sleeves. The gown featured a dramatic open back and finished in a sweeping cathedral train. She carried a hand-tied bouquet of Coral Charm Peonies, Kansas Peonies, Sweet Peas, Pon Pon Ranunculus, Yves Piget Garden Roses, Red Tess Garden Roses, Gloriosa Lilies, Apple Blossom Snap Dragons, Blushing Bride Protea and Jasmine Vine.
Michael Eric Bassel, father of the groom, was the best man. Brothers of the bride Charles Sharon Williams III and Dawson Shag Williams were groomsmen, alongside Bud Robert Truman Benson, Kyle Alan Chrzanowski, Garrett Michael Hendricks, Christopher Michael Butcher, George Mortimer Adams IV, William Clark O’Kelley III, Graham Laddie Johnson and Brendan Matthew Everett. Andrew Trotter Bassel was the ring bearer.
The mothers were presented with nosegay bouquets of flowers inspired by the bride’s bouquet.
Following the ceremony, a reception was held at Coosa Country Club. Refreshments included the bride’s 5-tier vanilla wedding cake with assorted flavor fillings and adorned with fresh flowers between each tier. The groom’s caramel cake was carved and decorated to be a replica of Sanford Stadium.
The evening before the wedding, the groom’s parents hosted a rehearsal dinner at LaScala Restaurant. Other pre-nuptial parties included an engagement party hosted by Patti and Bob Ledbetter, Candi and Kevin Evans, Emmy and Barritt Gilbert, Emily and Peter Hjort, Ginger and Johnny Ingram, Kim and Scott Jackson, Sally and Larry Johnson, Allison and Ken Jones, Sally and Pat Muschamp, Belinda and Mark MacKimm, Stacy and Jule Peek, Michelle and Hector Picon, Holly and Jarrett Shadday, Jennifer and Jim Talley, Dina and Jamey Vick, and Molly and Dee Yancey. A couples shower was hosted by Mr. and Mrs. Allan Smith, Mr. and Mrs. Keith Chrzanowski, Mar. and Mrs. Salvator Barcia and Mr. and Mrs. Gary Gerber. An Italian Wedding Engagement Party was hosted by Emmeline Hale, Kelly Larsen, Nancy Koenig, Catherine Satcher, Clark O’Kelley, George Adams, Graham Johnson, Chris Butcher and Garrett Hendricks. A kitchen shower was hosted by Kimberly Earle, Angie Lewis, Susi Manning, Chris Morgan, Carol Rutledge, and Anne Paige Wilson. On the day before the wedding, a bridesmaid’s brunch was held at Coosa Country Club and hosted by Dot Jordan, Joan Myers, Sandy Andrew, Kathy Harper, Dottie Hall, and Mandy Williams.
The couple will honeymoon in Greece.