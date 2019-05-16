Saturday morning early risers now have the chance to get a double dose of health and wellness this weekend.
This Saturday, Harbin Clinic’s Walk with a Doc event kicks off at 9 a.m. on the grassy area of Bridgepoint Plaza. The 2-mile health walk will lead trekkers down the scenic Kingfisher Trail which loops back around to end at Bridgepoint Plaza.
The Between the Rivers Farmers Market will be happening simultaneously in the parking lot at Bridgepoint Plaza. This gives both market-goers the opportunity to Walk with a Doc and walkers the chance to visit the market after stretching their legs at the health walk.
Parking is available at Heritage Park, just on the other side of the picturesque Robert Redden Footbridge, as well as in the gravel parking lot across the street from Bridgepoint Plaza.
Walk with a Doc will be led by Dr. Heather Pryor, a physician at Harbin Clinic Family Medicine Cedartown.
“Walking is a great exercise for everyone, because it’s low impact and offers a lot of health and wellness benefits you may not realize,” Dr. Pryor said. “People who get regular exercise typically live longer and have a lower risk for heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, depression and some forms of cancer.”
Walk with a Doc occurs the third Saturday of each month. Walkers should wear light clothing and comfortable shoes. Georgia weather can be unpredictable, so check Harbin Clinic’s Facebook page for updates in case of inclement weather.