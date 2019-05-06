Volunteers are needed for the Cow Patty Bingo event hosted by the Y on May 11.
The event will take place at Grizzard Park from noon to 2 p.m. and is exactly what it sounds like. A grid will be marked with squares of equal shape on the fields and a cow will be set free to wander around until it decides to leave a patty one or more squares. Those squares will correspond to numbered tickets.
The grand prize is $5,000, with all proceeds benefiting the YMCA Arsenal Soccer Program. Aside from Cow Patty Bingo, the event will also feature music, games, and bounce houses. Tickets are $50, and they will be on sale until Thursday or until they’re sold out. Participants must be 18 years or older to play.
Sheryl Bishop, Development Director at the Y, said they’re in need of around 30 volunteers to serve food, monitor bounce houses, and help with activities. To sign up as a volunteer, call the Y at 706-232-2468, or email Bishop at cbishop@ymcarome.org.
The fundraising event is being sponsored by Louisiana Hot Sauce.