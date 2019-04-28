Six homes representing various architectural styles and eras will be open to the public on May 5, from 2-5 p.m. during the second annual #ThisPlaceMatters Home Tour.
The glimpse into these spaces is co-presented by the Rome Area Heritage Foundation in recognition of Preservation Month.
RAHF’s annual membership event and the tour’s patron party will be held that same afternoon from 4-6 p.m. at Oakwood, a circa 1927 English Tudor estate.
All proceeds raised from the ticketed tours will benefit The Davies Shelters.
“It is incredibly meaningful to be able to engage our local citizens and visitors in an effort that benefits a very worthy cause and brings to mind the importance of preserving our history for future generations,” said Nena Dake, RAHF board president. “The Rome Area Heritage Foundation is honored to bring this tour back for a second year and include our annual membership event as part of the patron party to kick off Preservation Month. RAHF invites everyone to participate in this celebration focused around the birthplace of our storied community.”
Also coinciding with the commemoration is a free exhibition of student artwork depicting some of the homes and Rome’s other historic districts. Artwork from students representing Floyd County Schools, Rome City Schools, Berry College Elementary School and Darlington School are now on display through the beginning of June in the front windows of the Rome Area History Museum at 305 Broad St.
Sponsors of next month’s #ThisPlaceMatters Home Tour and artwork display include Riverside Gourmet; Fast Printing & Signs; Cox, Byington, Twyman & Johnson, LLP; Toles, Temple & Wright; Avery McCullough Photography; RoamingRomans.com; Greater Community Bank; and @HousesofRomeGa.
All guests will start their tours at 301 E. Fourth Ave. where they will redeem pre-sold tickets for a tour wristband, guide and map. Any unsold tickets that remain as of 1:30 p.m. the day of the tour will be available at this same tour stop.
A limited number of general admission tickets for the #ThisPlaceMatters Home Tour will be sold for $25 each at Riverside Gourmet at 250 Broad St. and Yellow Door Antiques at 219 N. Fifth Ave. Patron tickets are available for $60 and include the home tour, the patron party and RAHF membership event at Oakwood, and a one-year membership to RAHF. Cash or checks for tickets can be made payable to The Davies Shelters.
Founded in 2003, the William S. Davies Homeless Shelters meet the critical need in Rome for a transitional shelter — a critical step beyond an emergency shelter that provides guests a safe environment and the tools to work toward stability.
For more information regarding the event, please contact 706-802-7512, visit www. jebarp.com/tour or visit the official event page on Facebook.
To learn more about local preservation initiatives, membership opportunities, and for grant and scholarship applications from the Rome Area Heritage Foundation, please visit RomeAreaHeritageFoundation.org or contact 706-802-1805.
All funds raised from RAHF membership are invested back into the community in the form of scholarships and grants set aside specifically for special projects and programs that support historic preservation initiatives in Floyd County.