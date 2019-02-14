Tickets are still available for the Exchange Club Family Resource Center's 19th annual Night at the Movies on Feb. 26.
"Each family that is served by our agency has a story,” states Tina Bartleson, Executive Director of the Exchange Club Family Resource Center. “Often, when we first meet a family, we learn that that story is full of pain. Parents often aren’t sure how to meet the needs of their children or feel overwhelmed by the many challenges they face. Through our in-home Exchange Parent Aide services, we are able to help families move from stories of pain to stories of hope.”
The annual Night at the Movies event is a favorite fund-raising event for the Center and its theme of watching movies seems to fit the Center’s mission.
“Personally, I love movies so much because there is often a powerful change that happens for the characters on the big screen. Likewise, the families served by our program have very powerful stories and -through our services -are able to overcome the challenges that place their children at risk for abuse. Our services are transformative for families.”
The 19th Annual “Night at the Movies” is set for February 26, 2019 and all proceeds benefit the Center’s child abuse prevention programs. Guests will indulge in a delicious variety of hors d’ oeuvres provided by some of Rome’s favorite restaurants and caterers, along with refreshing beverages and libations. The doors to Rome Cinemas, located on Shorter Avenue, open at 6 pm and patrons will have their choice of one of six blockbuster movies beginning at 7:15 pm.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.exchangeclubfrc.org or by calling 706-290-0764. Tickets cost $55 per person, $100 for couples, and $45 each for orders of 10 or more tickets.
The event is presented by Ball Corporation with other corporate support provided by Brumlow, Corwin, & Delashmit PC; Representative Katie Dempsey; JBM Office Solutions; Lewis Chemical; McRae, Smith, Peek, Harman & Monroe, LLP; Northwest Georgia Regional Fair; Profile Custom Extrusions; Exchange Club of Rome; Ready or Not Entertainment; and V3 Publications.