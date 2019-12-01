There is a chill in the air, a whiff of peppermint all around, eggnog pouring and food in excess. Families are getting together to exchange gifts and pleasantries. And all is wonderful.
For most people, anyhow.
There are still many people in our community who are slowly getting ready for a worsening of their depression and anxiety. Through no fault of their own, their struggle will be even more than it is in other times of the year.
Now, while there is be so many posts and messages on how those individuals should seek out help if they’re feeling bad or to get help if it gets overwhelming, this is not one of those posts. Instead, knowing that only a rare few people ever reach out or seek help, I’m imploring everyone else to take the time to check in on their friends. Check in on the quiet ones. The ones shrinking back into the shadows, the fighters that aren’t fighting quite as hard.
Take a moment and send that text. Drop by. You don’t have to ask them 20 questions. You don’t even have to be really chatty. Just let them know they are being thought of — that someone cares — that they aren’t as invisible as they feel.
Because while the stockings may be prepping to be hung by that chimney with care, if we don’t care for our brothers and sisters, our fallen and our famished, and our community as a whole, it can never truly be the most wonderful time of the year.
I appreciate all of Rome. This community has such heart and soul. Namaste, tribe.