The Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism invites the public to the 2018 Winter Art Market, held December 1-2 at the Rome Civic Center. The market will be open from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The annual holiday event offers one-of-a-kind gifts featuring over 50 local artisans and vendors. Shop a large variety of local art including woodworking, jewelry, apparel, pottery, handmade soaps, photography, and more.
Food vendors will also be site and include: honey, jellies and jams, pies, barbecue sauce, baked goods, grilled cheeses and salad dressing. Live music will be provided by David Elliott.
“We are proud to feature Georgia Made, Georgia Grown Products,” said Charlene Mathis, Last Stop Gift Shop Manager. “All artists and vendors represent Rome and the surrounding areas, which makes this a great opportunity to support your local artisans.”
Admission and parking are free. Art market visitors are encouraged to register at the door for a chance to win prizes that will be awarded throughout the day.
To view the complete artist and vendor list or to get more details visit: LastStopGiftShop.com. Watch for event updates on Facebook at: @LastStopGiftShop. For questions, contact the gift shop at 706-295-5576.