11th annual Best Of Rome Awards voting starts Aug. 12
For 2018, the classic paper ballot for the Best of Rome Awards will be available to home delivery customers only.
Everyone else is still welcome to vote, but may do so by registering online and voting electronically.
Home delivery customers will still be able to submit the paper ballot found in their paper Aug. 12, 17, 19 and 24.
Those who submit their ballot on paper will be entered to win a free one-year subscription to the Rome News-Tribune. Ballots must include name, home subscription address and a minimum of one category vote to be eligible for entry.
All other balloting will be done online through RN-T.com by clicking the link posted Sunday, Aug. 12 and will require a simple registration process.
This year, online voters have the chance to vote every day of the voting period. Each registered user will be able to vote once per category each day during the voting period.
Once again, the Rome News-Tribune has added a feature that allows voters to post their selections on several social media platforms.
Voting will end Aug. 31 at 5 p.m.
For more information, call the newspaper advertising department at 706-290-5220 or email romeadvertising@RN-T.com