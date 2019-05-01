The Exchange Club will hold its annual “Jim Bishop Memorial Tee Off Against Child Abuse Golf Tournament” on May 10th at Stonebridge Golf Club. The event is sponsored by Heritage Auto Group and Guild Mortgage/Blaine Kirby. All proceeds benefit the Family Resource Center and their child abuse prevention programs.
The event, named in memory of Jim Bishop, is a four-man scramble and event registration includes breakfast from The Sweet Bar and lunch courtesy of Chick-Fil-A. According to Tina Bartleson, Executive Director: “We still have a few team slots available for this event, which is now in its 7th year. Stonebridge is a beautiful course and the day offers a great day of networking among teams and a fun way to support child abuse prevention efforts.”
Registration deadline is May 7, 2019 and forms can be downloaded at www.exchangeclubfrc.org or by calling Tina Bartleson at 706-290-0764.
The Exchange Club Family Resource Center provides in-home parent education and life skills training to families in Floyd County. The Center is located in the Serve Rome building at 202 East Third Avenue.