Tailgating event to thank Cancer Navigators supporters on Sept. 29
A tailgating-themed party at The Farm in September will celebrate Cancer Navigators and many of its longtime supporters. Tailgating for Cancer, planned for Sept. 29, will include music, food, spirits and a silent auction, all for a good cause.
The auction will feature signed SEC football photos and other items. The celebration will also honor individuals who helped the organization grow. Participants are urged to wear attire or colors representing their favorite college football team.
“All donations we receive directly support patients and allow us to guide those affected by cancer toward a better understanding of diagnosis and care and connect them with needed resources,” said Sarah Husser, Fundraising and Outreach Coordinator for Cancer Navigators. “We served more than 1,700 patients in 2017. The more donations, grants, and funds raised through events, the more patients we can serve and services we can offer,” she added.
This event will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Farm, 2979 Big Texas Valley Road, NW, Rome, GA. The deadline to purchase tickets is Sept. 13. Tickets can be purchased at cancernavigators.org and at the Cancer Navigators office on the third floor of the Harbin Clinic Tony E. Warren, MD Cancer Center, 255 W. Fifth St.
Individual tickets – $75
Couple tickets – $125
Tent for 10 – $1,000 (Includes a personal tent with banner name of family or organization, special items, and a cooler with your drink of choice.)
The following people will be honored during the Johnson-Riddle Award presentation, named in honor of the late Wesley Johnson and Kandi Riddle, longtime Cancer Navigators supporters:
- Kurt Stuenkel, President and CEO of Floyd Medical Center
- Kenna Stock, CEO of Harbin Clinic
- Buddy Bagley
- Reed Biggers
- Paul Brock, M.D.
- Ethel Evans
- Virginia Harman
- Matt Mumber, M.D.
- The Johnson Family
- Mimi Richards
- The Riddle Family
- Tommy Simpson, M.D.
- Dan Sweitzer
- Fred Taylor
- Lee Walburn
- Thad Watters
- Dot Williams-Jordan
- Dee Yancey
“We are excited to be recognizing 18 honorees who have been instrumental in the development and growth of Cancer Navigators,” Husser said. “Wesley Johnson and Kandi Riddle served on the Cancer Navigators board and are inspirations to us all.”