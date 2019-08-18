Below is this week's schedule of Clubs and Meetings:
MONDAY
The CWA Retirees will meet Monday at 11:30 a.m. at the CWA Union Hall, 132 Old Lindale Road. Bring a covered dish for sandwiches and salad. For more information call 706-802-7576.
The Rome Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Oak Hill Baptist Church, 1500 Martha Berry Blvd. Photographers of all skill levels are welcome.
Senior Gospel Singers meet every Monday from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, and every Thursday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Shannon Scout Hut in Shag Williams Park, 40 Minshew Road, Shannon. For more information call Charles Patterson at 706-676-4445.
TUESDAY
The Celanese Girls will meet for lunch on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at Red Lobster, 700 Shorter Ave. For more information call 706-506-1389.
The Kiwanis Club of Rome will meet from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Schroeder's (Sam's Burger Deli), 3268 Martha Berry Highway. Laura Citron, Director of Development for Highland Rivers Foundation, will speak about Highland Rivers services and its foundation. Email kiwanisclubofrome@gmail.com with any questions.
The Armuchee Ruritan Club will meet on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at New Armuchee Baptist Church, 5385 Martha Berry Hwy. A presentation by Mandy Maloney on census matters will be the program. For details, consult www.armucheeruritan.org.
The Kiwanis Club of Rome meets Tuesday, 12 noon to 1 p.m., at Bella Roma Grill, 770 Braves Blvd. Email kiwanisclubofrome@gmail.com with any questions.
The Disabled American Veterans of Chapter 95 meets at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist veterans in filing benefits claims with the Veterans Administration. Bring all documents pertaining to service and medical records. The group also meets at Starbucks at Kroger, 1476 Turner McCall Blvd., on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For questions or to set up an appointment for another time call Donald Phillips at 609-410-1076 or Art Cook at 706-314-6411.
The Armuchee Ruritan Club is currently seeking new members. The club normally meets Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at New Armuchee Baptist Church, 5385 Martha Berry Highway. For more information on upcoming meetings call 706-234-5887 or visit armucheeruritan.org.
WEDNESDAY
Celebrate Recovery meets on Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m. at Trinity United Christian Church, 6 Deer Run Trail.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has old-time music and singing on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
Hospitality House has a women's support group for victims/survivors of family or domestic violence from 3-4 p.m. on Wednesdays on the second floor of the Serve Rome Building, Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave. Childcare is provided.
TOPS 0344 Rome weight loss support group meets every Wednesday at Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle. Meetings start at 10 a.m. Weigh-in is from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. For more information call or text Jean at 706-331-1111.
THURSDAY
The Rotary Club of Rome will host Don Martin, Rotary District 6910 Governor, on Thursday at noon at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave.
The Rome Coin Club meets every Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Beech Creek United Methodist Church, 2972 Alabama Highway. Auctions begin at 6:20 p.m. sharp.
Gordon County Saddle Club meets Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center, 1282 Highway 53 Spur, Calhoun.
Women in Recovery, a group for women who struggle with alcohol problems, meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at Living Proof, 408 Shorter Ave. Free babysitting provided. For more information contact Debbie J. at 706-766-7771.
The Floyd County Democratic Party meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, 560 N. Division St.
The Rome Women's BSF group meets every Thursday at 9:30 am at the Church at Northside, 75 North Floyd Park Road. BSF is a nondenominational international organization that encourages and equips people of all faiths to better serve their local churches. Women of all ages and faiths are welcome to attend. For more information call 706-728-8728 or visit the BSF International website.