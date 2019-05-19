Below is this week’s schedule of Clubs and Meetings:
MONDAY
The CWA Retirees will meet on Monday at 11:30 a.m. at the Union Hall, 132 Old Lindale Road. Bring a covered dish for a cookout. For more information call 706-802-7576.
The Rome Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at Oak Hill Baptist Church, 1500 Martha Berry Blvd. Photographers of all skill levels are welcome.
Senior Gospel Singers meet every Monday from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, and every Thursday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Shannon Scout Hut in Shag Williams Park, 40 Minshew Road, Shannon. For more information call Charles Patterson at 706-676-4445.
TUESDAY
The Rome Tea Party, the Floyd County Republican Party, Floyd County Republican Women and Floyd County Young Republicans will host Lunch Bunch on Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. at Fuddruckers, 595 Riverside Parkway. Attorneys David Guldenschuh and Joel Thornton will speak and debate on “The Rule of Law: No longer respected and applied or still a strong constitutional protector.” Contact Mike Morton for more information at 706-346-3400.
Rome Seven Hills Rotary will meet at noon on Tuesday at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave. The program will be Heather Casey from LeadStrong 414. Guests are welcome.
The Celanese Girls will meet Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at Chili’s, 1310 Turner McCall Blvd. For more information call 706-506-1389.
The Armuchee Ruritan Club will host Floyd County’s legislative delegation including club member Eddie Lumsden on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at New Armuchee Baptist Church, 5385 Martha Berry Highway. The delegation will discuss the 2019 legislative session. New members are welcome. For more information call 706-234-5887 or visit armucheeruritan.org.
Auxiliary VFW Post 4911, 2632 Cedartown Highway, hosts bingo every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the kitchen opens at 6 p.m. Cost to play varies depending on the number of cards used. For more information call 770-905-0996.
The Armuchee Ruritan Club is currently seeking new members. The club normally meets the third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at New Armuchee Baptist Church, 5385 Martha Berry Highway. For more information on upcoming meetings call 706-234-5887 or visit armucheeruritan.org.
The Kiwanis Club of Rome meets the first and third Tuesdays of each month, noon to 1 p.m., at Bella Roma Grill, 770 Braves Blvd. Email kiwanisclubofrome@gmail.com with any questions.
The Disabled American Veterans of Chapter 95 meets at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist veterans in filing benefits claims with the Veterans Administration. Bring all documents pertaining to service and medical records. For questions or to set up an appointment for another time call Donald Phillips at 609-410-1076 or Art Cook at 706-314-6411.
WEDNESDAY
Celebrate Recovery meets on Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m. at Trinity United Christian Church, 6 Deer Run Trail.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has old-time music and singing on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
Hospitality House has a women’s support group for victims/survivors of family or domestic violence from 3-4 p.m. on Wednesdays on the second floor of the Serve Rome Building, Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave. Childcare is provided.
TOPS 0344 Rome weight loss support group meets every Wednesday at Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle. Meetings start at 10 a.m. Weigh-in is from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. For more information call or text Jean at 706-331-1111.
THURSDAY
Gordon County Saddle Club meets the fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center, 1282 Highway 53 Spur, Calhoun.
Women in Recovery, a group for women who struggle with alcohol problems, meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at Living Proof, 408 Shorter Ave. Free babysitting provided. For more information contact Debbie J. at 706-766-7771.
The Floyd County Democratic Party meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, 560 N. Division St.
The Rome Women’s BSF group meets every Thursday at 9:30 am at the Church at Northside, 75 North Floyd Park Road. BSF is a nondenominational international organization that encourages and equips people of all faiths to better serve their local churches. Women of all ages and faiths are welcome to attend. For more information call 706-728-8728 or visit the BSF International website.
FRIDAY
The Exchange Club of Rome will host Miss Rome and present the PITA award at their Friday meeting. The Exchange Club meets at noon every Friday at The Palladium, Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. For more information call 706-506-2499.
A Laughercize Class will meet at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, on the first Friday of each month at 11 a.m. All ages and abilities may participate. Classes are free. Call 706-234-0383 for more information.
Clubs and Meetings are published every Sunday. To have your group’s regular meetings (weekly or monthly) included, send by Thursday at noon to romenewstribune@RN-T.com and include “Clubs and Meetings” in the subject line.