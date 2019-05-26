Below is this week’s schedule of Clubs and Meetings:
MONDAY
The American Legion Post No. 506 will hold their annual Grady Mabrey celebration on Memorial Day at 11 a.m. at 21 Peachtree St. William Rome will be speaking. Refreshments will be served. For more information call 706-766-4430.
Toastmasters of Rome meets at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. Visit romegeorgia.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
Senior Gospel Singers meet every Monday from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, and every Thursday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Shannon Scout Hut in Shag Williams Park, 40 Minshew Road, Shannon. For more information call Charles Patterson at 706-676-4445.
TUESDAY
The Coosa River Soil and Water Conservation District will meet Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center, 1282 Ga. 53 Spur, Calhoun.
Floyd County Rome Chapter 95 of Disabled American Veterans will meet at Brookdale Senior Living Center, 180 Woodrow Wilson Way, on Tuesday for a free dinner at 5 p.m. with meeting to follow at 6 p.m. All veterans are invited. If you have any questions contact Chapter Commander Art Cook at 334-208-2736.
Auxiliary VFW Post 4911, 2632 Cedartown Highway, hosts bingo every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the kitchen opens at 6 p.m. Cost to play varies depending on the number of cards used. For more information call 770-905-0996.
WEDNESDAY
Celebrate Recovery meets on Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m. at Trinity United Christian Church, 6 Deer Run Trail.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has old-time music and singing on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
Hospitality House has a women’s support group for victims/survivors of family or domestic violence from 3-4 p.m. on Wednesdays on the second floor of the Serve Rome Building, Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave. Childcare is provided.
TOPS 0344 Rome weight loss support group meets every Wednesday at Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle. Meetings start at 10 a.m. Weigh-in is from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. For more information call or text Jean at 706-331-1111.
THURSDAY
Gordon County Saddle Club meets the fourth Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center, 1282 Ga. 53 Spur, Calhoun.
Women in Recovery, a group for women who struggle with alcohol problems, meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at Living Proof, 408 Shorter Ave. Free babysitting provided. For more information contact Debbie J. at 706-766-7771.
The Floyd County Democratic Party meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, 560 N. Division St.
The Rome Women’s BSF group meets every Thursday at 9:30 am at the Church at Northside, 75 North Floyd Park Road. BSF is a non-denominational international organization that encourages and equips people of all faiths to better serve their local churches. Women of all ages and faiths are welcome to attend. For more information call 706-728-8728 or visit the BSF International website.
