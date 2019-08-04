Below is this week’s schedule of Clubs and Meetings:
MONDAY
Senior Gospel Singers meet every Monday from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, and every Thursday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Shannon Scout Hut in Shag Williams Park, 40 Minshew Road, Shannon. For more information call Charles Patterson at 706-676-4445.
TUESDAY
The Kiwanis Club of Rome will meet from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Schroeder’s (Sam’s Deli), 3268 Martha Berry Highway. Keith Mickler, County Extension Agent/Coordinator, UGA Cooperative Extension in Floyd County, will present a program titled “Industrial Hemp Production: a New Crop for Georgia.” Email kiwanisclubofrome@gmail.com if questions.
The Floyd County Republican Women will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Red Lobster, 700 Shorter Ave. Meeting will begin at noon. Congressman Tom Graves, U.S. House of Representatives, will be the guest speaker.
The Kiwanis Club of Rome meets the first and third Tuesdays of each month, 12 noon to 1 p.m., at Bella Roma Grill, 770 Braves Blvd. Email kiwanisclubofrome@gmail.com with any questions.
Building Positive Families offers parenting information sessions the first and second Tuesday of each month from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Community Room at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3000 Garden Lakes Blvd. For more information or to register for childcare call 706-346-7205 or submit contact info at www.BuildingPositiveFamilies.org.
The Disabled American Veterans of Chapter 95 meets at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist veterans in filing benefits claims with the Veterans Administration. Bring all documents pertaining to service and medical records. The group also meets at Starbucks at Kroger, 1476 Turner McCall Blvd., on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For questions or to set up an appointment for another time call Donald Phillips at 609-410-1076 or Art Cook at 706-314-6411.
WEDNESDAY
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living, 527 Broad St., will host the Access Collaborative meeting Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. Sue Lagermann, Floyd CASA, will be the guest speaker. For more information call 706-314-0008 or email info@nwgacil.org.
Celebrate Recovery meets on Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m. at Trinity United Christian Church, 6 Deer Run Trail.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has old-time music and singing on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
Hospitality House has a women’s support group for victims/survivors of family or domestic violence from 3-4 p.m. on Wednesdays on the second floor of the Serve Rome Building, Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave. Childcare is provided.
The Alzheimer’s Association Caregivers Support Group meets the first Wednesday of every month at 1 p.m. at Transitions Hospice Care, 610 Shorter Ave. For more information call Redonna Branton at 770-547-4163 or Regina Wright at 706-766-4973.
TOPS 0344 Rome weight loss support group meets every Wednesday at Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle. Meetings start at 10 a.m. Weigh-in is from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. For more information call or text Jean at 706-331-1111.
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living will hold the wrap-up session for EmployABILITY from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at the Georgia Department of Labor, 462 Riverside Parkway. The session will include certificate presentation. RSVP by Aug. 7 at noon. For more information or to RSVP call 706-314-0008 or email info@nwgacil.org.
THURSDAY
The Rome chapter of The Compassionate Friends will meet at Redmond Regional Medical Center, 501 Redmond Road, in the Lower Level, Classroom B, on Thursday at 7 p.m. Use the elevator at the Outpatient entrance to LL. This is a support group for those who have lost a child, grandchild or sibling, no matter the age. If you have any questions call DeeAnn at 706-936-9021 or Sandra at 706-506-6108.
The Rotary Club of Rome will host Gene Windham speaking on the Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Trust or C.A.R.T. program on Thursday at noon at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave.
The Rome Coin Club meets every Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Beech Creek United Methodist Church, 2972 Alabama Highway. Auctions begin at 6:20 p.m. sharp.
Lavender Mountain Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. For more information call Jean Bray at 706-844-3032.
Women in Recovery, a group for women who struggle with alcohol problems, meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at Living Proof, 408 Shorter Ave. Free babysitting provided. For more information contact Debbie J. at 706-766-7771.
The Floyd County Democratic Party meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, 560 N. Division St.
The Rome Women’s BSF group meets every Thursday at 9:30 am at the Church at Northside, 75 North Floyd Park Road. BSF is a nondenominational international organization that encourages and equips people of all faiths to better serve their local churches. Women of all ages and faiths are welcome to attend. For more information call 706-728-8728 or visit the BSF International website.