Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning, then skies turning partly cloudy late. A few storms may be severe. High near 80F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Overcast. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.