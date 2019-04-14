Below is this week’s schedule of Clubs and Meetings:
MONDAY
The CWA Retirees will meet Monday at 11:30 a.m. at the Union Hall, 132 Old Lindale Road. Bring a covered dish. Pizza, salad and desserts provided. For more information call 706-802-7576.
The Rome Photo Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at Oak Hill Baptist Church, 1500 Martha Berry Blvd. Photographers of all skill levels are welcome.
Senior Gospel Singers meet every Monday from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, and every Thursday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Shannon Scout Hut in Shag Williams Park, 40 Minshew Road, Shannon. For more information call Charles Patterson at 706-676-4445.
TUESDAY
The Kiwanis Club of Rome will meet from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Schroeder’s (Sam’s Burger Deli), 3268 Martha Berry Highway. The program will be presented by Rome City Manager Sammy Rich. Email kiwanisclubofrome@gmail.com with questions.
The Rome TEA Party Lunch Bunch will meet Tuesday at Fuddruckers, 595 Riverside Parkway, from noon to 1 p.m. The Floyd County Republican Party, Floyd County Republican Women and Floyd County Young Republicans are invited. Floyd County Republican Party Chair Diane Lewis and former Chair Andy Garner will be speaking. Arrive at 11:30 a.m. for lunch. For more information contact Mike Morton at 706-346-3400.
The Celanese Girls will meet for lunch Tuesday at Susan Coley’s home, 40 Maplewood Square. For more information call 706-506-1389.
The Armuchee Ruritan Club will take a guided tour of Floyd College and Career Academy, 100 Poe Ave., at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. New members welcome. For more information call 706-234-5887 or visit armucheeruritan.org.
Auxiliary VFW Post 4911, 2632 Cedartown Highway, hosts bingo every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the kitchen opens at 6 p.m. Cost to play varies depending on the number of cards used. For more information call 770-905-0996.
The Disabled American Veterans of Chapter 95 will be at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. to assist veterans in filing benefits claims with the Veterans Administration. Bring all documents pertaining to service and medical records. For questions or to set up an appointment for another time call Donald Phillips at 609-410-1076 or Art Cook at 706-314-6411.
WEDNESDAY
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has old-time music and singing on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
Hospitality House has a women’s support group for victims/survivors of family or domestic violence from 3-4 p.m. Wednesdays on the second floor of the Serve Rome Building, Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave. Childcare provided.
TOPS 0344 Rome weight loss support group meets every Wednesday at Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle. Meetings start at 10 a.m. Weigh-in is from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. For more information call or text Jean at 706-331-1111.
THURSDAY
The Rotary Club of Rome will host Mandy Maloney, Rome Area Council for the Arts, on Thursday at noon at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave.
The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission Council will meet at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Gordon County Agricultural Center, 1282 Highway 53 Spur, Calhoun.
Trout Unlimited holds monthly meetings the third Thursday of every month at the ECO Center, with a meal costing $5, at 6 p.m. and a program at 7 p.m.
Women in Recovery, a group for women who struggle with alcohol problems, meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at Living Proof, 408 Shorter Ave. Free babysitting provided. For more information contact Debbie J. at 706-766-7771.
The Floyd County Democratic Party meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, 560 N. Division St.
The Rome Women’s BSF group meets every Thursday at 9:30 am at the Church at Northside, 75 North Floyd Park Road. BSF is a non-denominational international organization that encourages and equips people of all faiths to better serve their local churches. Women of all ages and faiths are welcome to attend. For more information call 706-728-8728 or visit the BSF International website.
FRIDAY
The Seven Hills Shaggers dance club will meet Friday from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the Red Room at Johnny’s New York Style Pizza, 233 Broad St. Guests and visitors welcome.
SATURDAY
Third Saturday Night Cruise-In holds their antique and classic vehicle cruise-in at 6 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month at East Rome Burger King, 1323 Turner McCall Blvd. Entry is free. For more information call 770-324-8965.
