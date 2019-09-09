Below is this week’s schedule of Clubs and Meetings:
MONDAY
Toastmasters of Rome meets at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. Visit romegeorgia.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
Senior Gospel Singers meet every Monday from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, and every Thursday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Shannon Scout Hut in Shag Williams Park, 40 Minshew Road, Shannon. For more information call Charles Patterson at 706-676-4445.
The monthly membership meeting of the American Legion Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 will be held Monday at 7 p.m. The Executive Committee will meet at 6 p.m.
Floyd-Rome Retired Educators Association will meet on Monday at Thornton Recreation Center in Armuchee. Fellowship begins at 11 a.m. with a covered dish lunch/meeting at 11:30 a.m. Program will be on “Purposity.”
TUESDAY
The Disabled American Veterans of Chapter 95 meets at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist veterans in filing benefits claims with the Veterans Administration. Bring all documents pertaining to service and medical records. The group also meets at Starbucks at Kroger, 1476 Turner McCall Blvd., on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For questions or to set up an appointment for another time call Donald Phillips at 609-410-1076 or Art Cook at 706-314-6411.
The 1959 graduates of East and West Rome High School will hold their monthly reunion lunch on Tuesday at 12 p.m. at O’Charley’s. Spouses and friends are welcome to attend. For more information call Judy Ballard Dempsey at 706-853-0008.
The Telephone Retirees will have their monthly meeting on Tuesday at 11 A.M. at the senior center on Kingston Rd in Rome. Bring a covered dish. They will have their next meeting on Monday, Sept. 16 at 11:30 A.M. at the Union hall on Old Lindale Rd. Bring a covered dish for a cookout. For more information call 706 802-7576.
WEDNESDAY
Celebrate Recovery meets on Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m. at Trinity United Christian Church, 6 Deer Run Trail.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has old-time music and singing on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
Hospitality House has a women’s support group for victims/survivors of family or domestic violence from 3-4 p.m. on Wednesdays on the second floor of the Serve Rome Building, Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave. Childcare is provided.
TOPS 0344 Rome weight loss support group meets every Wednesday at Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle. Meetings start at 10 a.m. Weigh-in is from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. For more information call or text Jean at 706-331-1111.
THURSDAY
The Rome Coin Club meets every Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Beech Creek United Methodist Church, 2972 Alabama Highway. Auctions begin at 6:20 p.m. sharp.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees meet the second Thursday of each month at 11:15 a.m. at the Landmark Restaurant, 2740 Martha Berry Highway. Meetings are open to all active and retired civil service and FERS employees.
Women in Recovery, a group for women who struggle with alcohol problems, meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at Living Proof, 408 Shorter Ave. Free babysitting provided. For more information contact Debbie J. at 706-766-7771.
The Floyd County Democratic Party meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, 560 N. Division St.
The Rome Women’s BSF group meets every Thursday at 9:30 am at the Church at Northside, 75 North Floyd Park Road. BSF is a nondenominational international organization that encourages and equips people of all faiths to better serve their local churches. Women of all ages and faiths are welcome to attend. For more information call 706-728-8728 or visit the BSF International website.
FRIDAY
The Exchange Club of Rome will present Dennis Norderman, Captain of the River Holiday, speaking about the history of Rome rivers at their Friday meeting. The club meets at 12 p.m. every Friday at the Palladium on the grounds of the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1800 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. For further information, call 706-506-2499.
FUTURE
1959 Graduates of East Rome and West Rome High School will celebrate their 60th year with a picnic on Sept. 21 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Wayne Vicks Warehouse located on hwy 27 N. For questions call 706-784-4894.
Armuchee Ruritan Club will hold their meeting on Sept. 29 at 2 p.m. for a family community fish fry at Burk Farm. Fishing, games and food will be available. Please RSVP by Sept. 23. With any questions contact Jay Jarvis at 706-235-4696.
Clubs and Meetings are published every Sunday. To have your group’s regular meetings (weekly or monthly) included, send by Thursday at noon to romenewstribune@RN-T.com and include “Clubs and Meetings” in the subject line.