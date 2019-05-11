Below is this week's schedule of Clubs and Meetings:
MONDAY
Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 of the American Legion will hold their monthly general membership meeting at 7 p.m. The Executive Committee will meet at 6 p.m. All current members are urged to attend. A meal will be provided at no cost to attendees.
Shanklin-Attaway Ladies Auxiliary Unit 5 will meet at 5 Shorter Ave. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m. followed by meeting at 7:30. The meeting will include election of officers. For more information call 706-266-6791.
Toastmasters of Rome meets at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. Visit romegeorgia.toastmastersclubs.org for more information.
Senior Gospel Singers meet every Monday from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, and every Thursday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Shannon Scout Hut in Shag Williams Park, 40 Minshew Road, Shannon. For more information call Charles Patterson at 706-676-4445.
TUESDAY
Rotary Club of Rome will participate in the Respectful Law Enforcement Program at noon at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave.
The Floyd County Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday in the Community Room, Suite 206, Floyd County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. in the Commissioners Caucus Room, Suite 204, followed by the Board Meeting at 6. Meetings are open to the public.
The Telephone Retirees will have their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Charles Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Bring a covered dish. For more information call 706-802-7576.
The Rome Art Coterie will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Oostanaula Room at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway. Summerville artist Atteka Abdou will demonstrate silk screening in the style of Andy Warhol. Abdou studied at Berry, the Savannah College of Art & Design and the Pratt Institute, New York.
The 1959 graduates of East Rome High and West Rome High will meet at noon on Tuesday at O'Charley's, 727 Turner McCall Blvd. For information contact Judy Ballard Dempsey at 706-237-2606.
Auxiliary VFW Post 4911, 2632 Cedartown Highway, hosts bingo every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the kitchen opens at 6 p.m. Cost to play varies depending on the number of cards used. For more information call 770-905-0996.
Building Positive Families offers parenting information sessions the first and second Tuesday of each month from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Community Room at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3000 Garden Lakes Blvd. For more information or to register for childcare call 706-346-7205 or submit contact info at www.BuildingPositiveFamilies.org.
WEDNESDAY
Celebrate Recovery meets on Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m. at Trinity United Christian Church, 6 Deer Run Trail.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has old-time music and singing on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
Hospitality House has a women's support group for victims/survivors of family or domestic violence from 3-4 p.m. on Wednesdays on the second floor of the Serve Rome Building, Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave. Childcare is provided.
TOPS 0344 Rome weight loss support group meets every Wednesday at Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle. Meetings start at 10 a.m. Weigh-in is from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. For more information call or text Jean at 706-331-1111.
THURSDAY
Coosa Valley Regional Services will meet Thursday at 10 a.m. at the main office, 3 Riverside Industrial Parkway. The meeting is open to the public.
The Northwest Georgia Regional Commission Council will meet at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center, 1282 Highway 53 Spur, Calhoun.
The Seven Hills Shaggers dance club will meet Thursday from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the Red Room at Johnny's New York Style Pizza, 233 Broad St. Guests and visitors welcome.
Trout Unlimited holds monthly meetings the third Thursday of every month at the ECO Center, with a meal costing $5, at 6 p.m. and a program at 7 p.m.
Women in Recovery, a group for women who struggle with alcohol problems, meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at Living Proof, 408 Shorter Ave. Free babysitting provided. For more information contact Debbie J. at 706-766-7771.
The Floyd County Democratic Party meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, 560 N. Division St.
The Rome Women's BSF group meets every Thursday at 9:30 am at the Church at Northside, 75 North Floyd Park Road. BSF is a non-denominational international organization that encourages and equips people of all faiths to better serve their local churches. Women of all ages and faiths are welcome to attend. For more information call 706-728-8728 or visit the BSF International website.
FRIDAY
The Exchange Club of Rome will present Bill King speaking about the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at their Friday meeting. The Exchange Club meets every Friday at noon at the Palladium, Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. For more information call 706-506-2499.
SATURDAY
Third Saturday Night Cruise-In holds their antique and classic vehicle cruise-in at 6 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month at East Rome Burger King, 1323 Turner McCall Blvd. Entry is free. For more information call 770-324-8965.