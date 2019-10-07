Below is this week’s schedule of Clubs and Meetings:
MONDAY
Senior Gospel Singers meet every Monday from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, and every Thursday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Shannon Scout Hut in Shag Williams Park, 40 Minshew Road, Shannon. For more information call Charles Patterson at 706-676-4445.
NAMI Rome will have its monthly education meeting to learn about STABLE, a savings and investment program designed for people living with a disability. STABLE allows people under it’s program to receive money without affecting their benefits. The meeting will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Avenue. For more information contact NAMI Rome at 706-232-4607.
Lee Hight, chairperson, and Sandra Hudson, executive director, Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, will present the program at Monday’s meeting of the Noon Optimist Club. The club meets at 11:45 a.m. in the Three Rivers Club, Rome Braves Stadium. Guests and prospective members are welcome.
TUESDAY
The 1959 graduates of East Rome High and West Rome High Schools will meet for their monthly reunion lunch Tuesday, at noon at O’Charley’s of Rome. Spouses and friends of classmates are welcome to attend. For information call and leave a message for Judy Ballard Dempsey at 706-853-0008.
The Cave Spring City Council meets for the monthly work session the first Tuesday of every month. Call 706-777-3382 for meeting time. The council holds their monthly council meeting the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. Meetings are held at Cave Spring City Hall off Padlock Mountain Road in Rolater Park.
The Floyd County Board of Commissioners meets on Tuesday in the Community Room, Suite 206, on the second floor of the Floyd County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. in the Commissioners Caucus Room, Suite 204, followed by the Board Meeting at 6 p.m. The meetings are open to the public.
WEDNESDAY
Missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are offering free English classes to the Hispanic community. They meet on Wednesday nights from 7 to 8 p.m. at the church, at 3300 Garden Lakes Parkway in Garden Lakes. Sister Tillou and Blomquist teach the class.
Celebrate Recovery meets on Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m. at Trinity United Christian Church, 6 Deer Run Trail.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has old-time music and singing on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
Hospitality House has a women’s support group for victims/survivors of family or domestic violence from 3-4 p.m. on Wednesdays on the second floor of the Serve Rome Building, Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave. Childcare is provided.
TOPS 0344 Rome weight loss support group meets every Wednesday at Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle. Meetings start at 10 a.m. Weigh-in is from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. For more information call or text Jean at 706-331-1111.
THURSDAY
The Rome Coin Club meets every Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Beech Creek United Methodist Church, 2972 Alabama Highway. Auctions begin at 6:20 p.m. sharp.
The Rome Chapter of The Compassionate Friends will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. We are a support group for those who have lost a child, grandchild or sibling, no matter the age. Join us at Redmond Hospital in the Lower Level, Class Room B (Use elevator at Outpatient entrance to lower level). With any questions call DeeAnn 706-936-9021 or Sandra 706-506-6108.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees meet the second Thursday of each month at 11:15 a.m. at the Landmark Restaurant, 2740 Martha Berry Highway. Meetings are open to all active and retired civil service and FERS employees.
Women in Recovery, a group for women who struggle with alcohol problems, meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at Living Proof, 408 Shorter Ave. Free babysitting provided. For more information contact Debbie J. at 706-766-7771.
The Floyd County Democratic Party meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, 560 N. Division St.
The Rome Women’s BSF group meets every Thursday at 9:30 am at the Church at Northside, 75 North Floyd Park Road. BSF is a nondenominational international organization that encourages and equips people of all faiths to better serve their local churches. Women of all ages and faiths are welcome to attend. For more information call 706-728-8728 or visit the BSF International website.
FRIDAY
Mountain View Garden Club will meet Friday, at First Baptist Church at 10:30 a.m. Our guest speaker will be Todd Bussey of Bussey Florist. He will present a program on Fall Flower arranging. Guests are welcome
The Exchange Club of Rome meets at noon every week at the Palladium on the campus of the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. For further information, please contact 706-506-2499.
Clubs and Meetings are published every Sunday. To have your group’s regular meetings (weekly or monthly) included, send by Thursday at noon to romenewstribune@RN-T.com and include “Clubs and Meetings” in the subject line.