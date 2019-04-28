Below is this week’s schedule of Clubs and Meetings:
MONDAY
Senior Gospel Singers meet every Monday from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, and every Thursday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Shannon Scout Hut in Shag Williams Park, 40 Minshew Road, Shannon. For more information call Charles Patterson at 706-676-4445.
TUESDAY
Rome Seven Hills Rotary will meet at noon on Tuesday at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave. The speaker will be Joel Snider, Community Foundation for Greater Rome.
Auxiliary VFW Post 4911, 2632 Cedartown Highway, hosts bingo every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the kitchen opens at 6 p.m. Cost to play varies depending on the number of cards used. For more information call 770-905-0996.
Building Positive Families offers parenting information sessions the first and second Tuesday of each month from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Community Room at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3000 Garden Lakes Blvd. For more information or to register for childcare call 706-346-7205 or submit contact info at www.BuildingPositiveFamilies.org.
The Disabled American Veterans of Chapter 95 will be at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. to assist veterans in filing benefits claims with the Veterans Administration. Bring all documents pertaining to service and medical records. For questions or to set up an appointment for another time call Donald Phillips at 609-410-1076 or Art Cook at 706-314-6411.
WEDNESDAY
The Northwest Georgia Center for Independent Living Access Collaborative, 527 Broad St., will hear about access to mental health services from Jim Moore, president of NAMI Rome, on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. Light refreshments provided. If you need meeting materials in an alternative format contact the office as soon as possible before the meeting. For more information call 706-314-0008 or email Christina Holtzclaw at choltzclaw@nwgacil.org.
The New Romans Club will meet Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Coosa Country Club, 110 Branham Ave. John Schroeder will perform a musical selection on the pipes. Contact Ruth Patton at Ruthpatton6277@comcast.net or 706-231-0131 for reservations. The cost of the luncheon is $19 each.
Celebrate Recovery meets on Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m. at Trinity United Christian Church, 6 Deer Run Trail.
The Georgia Mountain Music Club has old-time music and singing on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. Visitors are welcome to attend the free program. For more information call 706-584-1724.
Hospitality House has a women’s support group for victims/survivors of family or domestic violence from 3-4 p.m. on Wednesdays on the second floor of the Serve Rome Building, Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave. Childcare is provided.
The Alzheimer’s Association Caregivers Support Group meets the first Wednesday of every month at 1 p.m. at Transitions Hospice Care, 610 Shorter Ave. For more information call Redonna Branton at 770-547-4163 or Regina Wright at 706-766-4973.
TOPS 0344 Rome weight loss support group meets every Wednesday at Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle. Meetings start at 10 a.m. Weigh-in is from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. For more information call or text Jean at 706-331-1111.
THURSDAY
Single Friends will host a potluck on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway.
The Rome African Violet Study Group will meet Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Rome Federated Garden Center, 100 E. Eighth St. The program will be on Kokedama (moss balls).
The Seven Hills Shaggers dance club will meet Thursday from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the Red Room at Johnny’s New York Style Pizza, 233 Broad St. Guests and visitors welcome.
Lavender Mountain Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway. For more information call Jean Bray at 706-844-3032.
Women in Recovery, a group for women who struggle with alcohol problems, meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at Living Proof, 408 Shorter Ave. Free babysitting provided. For more information contact Debbie J. at 706-766-7771.
The Floyd County Democratic Party meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, 560 N. Division St.
The Rome Women’s BSF group meets every Thursday at 9:30 am at the Church at Northside, 75 North Floyd Park Road. BSF is a non-denominational international organization that encourages and equips people of all faiths to better serve their local churches. Women of all ages and faiths are welcome to attend. For more information call 706-728-8728 or visit the BSF International website.
FRIDAY
A Laughercize Class will meet at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, on the first Friday of each month at 11 a.m. All ages and abilities may participate. Classes are free. Call 706-234-0383 for more information.
