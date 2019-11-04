Below is this week’s schedule of Clubs and Meetings:
MONDAY
Senior Gospel Singers meet every Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, and every Thursday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the Shannon Scout Hut in Shag Williams Park, 40 Minshew Road, Shannon. For more information call Charles Patterson at 706-676-4445.
TUESDAY
The Cave Spring City Council meets for the monthly work session the first Tuesday of every month. Call 706-777-3382 for meeting time. The council holds their monthly council meeting the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. Meetings are held at Cave Spring City Hall off Padlock Mountain Road in Rolater Park.
Building Positive Families offers parenting information sessions the first Tuesday and Wednesday of each month from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Community Room at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3000 Garden Lakes Blvd. For more information or to register for childcare call 706-346-7205 or submit contact info at www.BuildingPositiveFamilies.org.
The Disabled American Veterans of Chapter 95 meets at the Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway, on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist veterans in filing benefits claims with the Veterans Administration. Bring all documents pertaining to service and medical records. For questions or to set up an appointment for another time call Donald Phillips at 609-410-1076 or Art Cook at 706-314-6411.
The Kiwanis Club of Rome will meet from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Sam’s Burger Deli, 3268 Martha Berry Highway. The program will be presented by Emma Wells, Executive Director of Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful. Email kiwanisclubofrome@gmail.com with any questions.
The Floyd County Republican Women Meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Red Lobster for lunch at 11:30 a.m. and our Meeting begins at noon. Guest speaker is Terri Mayes, executive director, North Broad Youth Center, Inc. Please bring gift cards and school supplies for the youth center. Also, please bring new or slightly worn coats, sweaters, or jackets, any age for male or female. These will be donated to the Family Resource Center.
WEDNESDAY
Missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are offering free English classes to the Hispanic community. They meet on Wednesday nights from 7 to 8 p.m. at the church, at 3300 Garden Lakes Parkway in Garden Lakes. Sister Tillou and Blomquist teach the class.
Celebrate Recovery meets on Wednesdays at 6:45 p.m. at Trinity United Christian Church, 6 Deer Run Trail.
Hospitality House has a women’s support group for victims/survivors of family or domestic violence from 3-4 p.m. on Wednesdays on the second floor of the Serve Rome Building, Rome First United Methodist Church, 202 E. Third Ave. Childcare is provided.
The Alzheimer’s Association Caregivers Support Group meets the first Wednesday of every month at 1 p.m. at Transitions Hospice Care, 610 Shorter Ave. For more information call Redonna Branton at 770-547-4163 or Regina Wright at 706-766-4973.
TOPS 0344 Rome weight loss support group meets every Wednesday at Garden Lakes Baptist Church, 2200 Redmond Circle. Meetings start at 10 a.m. Weigh-in is from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. For more information call or text Jean at 706-331-1111.
The November 2019 luncheon of the New Romans Club will be held Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. at the Coosa Country Club. The luncheon speaker will be Terrell Shaw who will provide a presentation about the Seven Hills of Rome. An optional tour of the Seven Hills will be conducted after the meeting. Please contact Jane Frassen at janeffranssen@gmail.com or 706-236-2527 for reservations. The cost of the luncheon is $19 all inclusive.
THURSDAY
The Rome Coin Club meets every Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Beech Creek United Methodist Church, 2972 Alabama Highway. Auctions begin at 6:20 p.m.
Rome African Violet Study Group meets on the first Thursday of each month at 1 p.m. at the Rome Federated Garden Center on East Eighth Street. The program will be on seasonal suggestions for growing African violets, followed by “play in the dirt.”
Women in Recovery, a group for women who struggle with alcohol problems, meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. at Living Proof, 408 Shorter Ave. Free babysitting provided. For more information contact Debbie J. at 706-766-7771.
The Floyd County Democratic Party meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority, 560 N. Division St.
The Rome Women’s BSF group meets every Thursday at 9:30 am at the Church at Northside, 75 North Floyd Park Road. BSF is a nondenominational international organization that encourages and equips people of all faiths to better serve their local churches. Women of all ages and faiths are welcome to attend. For more information call 706-728-8728 or visit the BSF International website.
The Highland Rivers Foundation Board of Directors will meet on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 1:30 p.m. in the Northside Cherokee Hospital Administrative Board Room, 450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton. The meeting is open to the public. For additional information or directions, please call 706-270-5000.
The Seven Hills Shaggers dance club will meet at Johnny’s New York Style Pizza on Thursday, Nov. 7 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. in the second floor special events room. Guests and visitors welcome.
Lavender Mountain Quilt Guild will meet Thursday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Charles Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Road. Experienced and beginners are welcome. Call Jean Bray for more information, 706-844-3032.
FRIDAY
A Laughercize Class will meet at the Charles C. Parker Senior Center, 1325 Kingston Highway, on the first Friday of each month at 11 a.m. All ages and abilities may participate. Classes are free. Call 706-234-0383 for more information.
The Exchange Club of Rome meets every Friday at noon at the Palladium on the campus of the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. For further information, call 706-506-2499.
SATURDAY
Rome Shrine Club will host a Ham and Turkey Shoot at 11 a.m. every Saturday until Christmas. The event will be held at 192 Bells Ferry Road. For more information, call Paul at 706-844-3272.
